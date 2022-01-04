Purdue’s star players entered the post-game conference just as frustrated and disappointed as the fully packed Mackey Arena Monday night.
The beginning of conference play featured a poor defensive performance by the Purdue men’s basketball team in a 74-69 Wisconsin victory.
Sophomore center Zach Edey sat at the table cross-armed and visibly angry, seemingly deep in thought of how he could have played better.
When questioned about how the Boilermakers dealt with the Badger’s physicality, Edey said he felt like they were “out-toughed” the entire game. Wisconsin simply played harder.
“At the start of the game, I wasn't tough at all,” Edey said. “I was pushed around a little. I was missing shots I should make every single time.”
The normally efficient center made two field goals in the first half. He said he realized he needed to bring more toughness to the final 20 minutes.
So, he did.
After subbing in for senior forward Trevion Williams, Edey became the focal point of the offense. He used his long, 7-foot-4-inch frame to body up defenders and score over the top of even Wisconsin’s 7-footers in the paint.
Down the stretch, Purdue’s starting big man scored 14 of its last 17 points in an attempt to keep the Boilermakers in the closely contested match. It wasn’t enough to overcome a Badger offense that simply wouldn’t stop scoring on the other end of the court.
Edey ended the game leading the team in points, 24, and grabbed the most rebounds, 10.
For every point Edey scored, Badger guard Johnny Davis, who Painter said “exposed them” on all scoring levels, seemed to score three.
Davis isn’t a stranger to some of the Boiler players. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and freshman forward Caleb Furst both played with him during the FIBA Under-19 World Cup last July. They helped lead Team USA Basketball to win the tournament.
In a game where 56 NBA scouts represented 26 NBA teams in the stands, Davis looked like the best player on the court. He posted a career-high 37 points on 54% shooting, going to the line 12 times after Purdue’s defenders resorted to fouls to stop him in the paint. The 6-foot-4-inch guard even outrebounded Edey, grabbing 14 boards.
“We keep winning games and I keep telling y’all afterward, ‘we're not very good on defense,’” Painter said. “We have to be able to be better collectively, and we have to be better individually.”
Painter mentioned some defensive mistakes his Boilers could have improved when guarding Davis. Davis is an excellent scorer going to his left, Painter said, a fact his players were not aware of in certain isolation situations. Throughout the game, they failed to get quality defensive possessions.
Purdue also failed to connect shots as a whole offensively, only shooting 41.1% from the field.
Ivey, the team’s leading scorer this season, didn’t help himself by getting in foul trouble early. He ended the first half with no makes.
Similar to Edey, Ivey’s play improved in the second half. He used his athleticism to draw fouls while driving to the rim. He ended the game shooting 33% overall with two shots made behind the arc, bringing his season three point percentage to a deadly 45% clip.
Him, Edey and senior guard Sasha Stefanovic went on a late-game run that would push their lead over Wisconsin to 7 points halfway through the second half. It wasn’t enough to hold off the following Badger run that quickly closed the gap.
The Boilermakers look to figure things out by Saturday at noon, when they travel to University Park to play a Penn State team fresh off a win against Indiana. The game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.