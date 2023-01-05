The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers are down 36-33 to the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes at the half.
Unafraid of open 3-point shooters, the Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) pressed and even doubled the ball-handler. They guarded the paint tightly, preventing center Zach Edey from even touching the ball.
This was the formula that worked well for Nebraska and Rutgers. It seemed as if Purdue (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) had been figured out.
The Boilers began the game in a cold spell, with their 3-point shooting particularly problematic as they only converted one of their nine attempts from beyond the arc.
It was a familiar problem as the team shot poorly in each of its previous five matchups. Still, in those games, Painter remained steadfast in his belief the right players were taking the right shot.
“I believe in our guys,” Painter said after Rutgers. “There’s not anybody out there shooting 3s that I don’t believe in. They have proven they can make them but were not right now.”
It only got worse for the Boilers as the game went on. After Ohio State made a highly contested 3-pointer, the Boilermakers, seemingly frustrated, turned over on the next play.
With six minutes left in the half, Purdue was down double digits.
The Buckeyes were not hesitant to allow junior guard Ethan Morton to take the 3-point shot, leaving him with ample space on the arc and daring him to shoot multiple times.
Morton took the dare multiple times, only hitting once.
One of the three that hit towards the end of the half seemed to build momentum for the Boilers. Following a stop on defense and an Edey dunk, Purdue was within 7 points of Ohio State.
But just as they had against Rutgers, turnovers began to plague the team.
Purdue was reliant on Edey to score and needed to shoot its way out of the deficit.
Freshman Braden Smith and senior David Jenkins Jr. finally hit open 3-pointers as the half waned. With minutes remaining the Boilermakers were able to hit their shots cutting the lead to 3 just before half-time.