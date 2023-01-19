Braden Smith and junior center Zach Edey scored all 10 of Purdue’s first points in the first five minutes.
It continued like that for most of the game.
No. 3 Purdue (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) easily defeated Minnesota (7-10, 1-6 Big Ten) 61-39 in the Golden Gophers’ home on Thursday night.
Smith finished with 19 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. The freshman guard was on track for a triple-double before he was substituted out with 10 minutes left in the game.
“He has the ability to get loose balls to get long rebounds and the pass the basketball,” head coach Matt Painter said. “But he has to be a threat offensively. I loved that he was attacking, trying to get layups and also looking for a shot.”
Edey ended with 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks. The junior center lost his 10-game double-double streak and was pulled with 12 minutes left, around the same time as when the remaining Gopher fans also left.
“They played really physical,” Edey said. “They really hit me. On every box-out, they really tried to get me out.”
Purdue shot 44% from the field and 45% from behind the arc.
The Boilermaker defense held the Golden Gophers to 9 points until 40 seconds remained in the first half. Just one Minnesota player scored more than 10 points, and the team shot just 31% and 20% from 3-point land.
“It’s something we try to do every game,” Smith said. “People hit tough shots, I just think tonight we did a better job of that. We rebounded the ball and didn’t give them a second chance.”
Purdue’s 18-1 start is the best start to a season in school history.
The Boilermakers will return to Mackey Arena on Sunday to play Maryland. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. and will air on Fox Sports 1.