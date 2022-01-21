Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey earned a spot on the Sporting News All-American third team, according to a Purdue press release on Friday.
Ivey named a @sportingnews mid-season All-American. https://t.co/5vd6e36ztS— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 21, 2022
Ivey is one of six Big Ten players to be named to one of 15 selections on the three All-American teams. Two conference players were named to the All-American First Team, including Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.
The sophomore leads Purdue in minutes per game, free throw makes and total steals, showcasing highlight plays behind his 16.7 points per game. He scored a career-high 27 points against Indiana State, making 10 of his 13 shot attempts and five of his seven free throws.
Ivey has scored double-digit points in 19 of his 20 played games this season, never dipping below 19 minutes in his 20 starts.
Ivey will join the Boilermakers in West Lafayette Sunday when they face the Northwestern Wildcats at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.