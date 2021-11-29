The Purdue men's basketball team is No. 2 in the nation.
In the most recent AP Top 25 poll, the Boilermakers (6-0) jumped one spot to equal their highest-ever program ranking. The team last reached No. 2 in March 1988, and has spent 10 total weeks at the position in its history, the team said in a Tweet.
Up 1️⃣ to 2️⃣. ✅: Purdue’s highest AP ranking since March 7, 1988 (2). ✅: Matches highest ranking in school history (10 other weeks). pic.twitter.com/B27q8KNH4v— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 29, 2021
Duke jumped four spots to No. 1 after then-No. 2 UCLA defeated then-No. 1 Gonzaga and it then beat Gonzaga last week. The losses dropped the Bulldogs down to No. 3.
Purdue received nine first-place votes in the AP Poll, while Gonzaga received just one. The Boilers are one of four Big Ten teams in the poll this week, and the only in the top 20.
The others include No. 22 Michigan State, No. 23 Wisconsin and No. 24 Michigan. Illinois, Ohio State, Indiana and Iowa all received votes, as well.
The Boilermakers are also No. 2 in the Coaches Poll this week. However, they received 10 first-place votes in that poll out of the 31 voters. The poll has the same Top 5 teams of Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, Baylor and UCLA.
After beating previous No. 1 Gonzaga, @DukeMBB is back on top of the @FerrisMowers Coaches Poll for the first time since November 2019.Check out all of the big storylines from this week's poll. https://t.co/KK9UZxc1CD pic.twitter.com/Jf4OXEWapd— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) November 29, 2021
Michigan State is the second highest ranked team among Big Ten schools at No. 22. No. 23 Wisconsin and No. 24 Michigan are included in the Top 25, too.
Purdue returns to the court Tuesday night against Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. in Mackey Arena and will air on ESPN.