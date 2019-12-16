Carsen Edwards, who played three years at Purdue, was sent to the NBA’s G-League last week.
Edwards, who was with the Boston Celtics, now plays for the Maine Red Claws. According to CBS Sports, Edwards has played in 21 games for the Celtics averaging 11.2 minutes per game, but playing in the G-League will give him some valuable playing time.
We have assigned Romeo Langford and Carsen Edwards to the @maineredclaws #FlywireTeamTransactions— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 12, 2019
He joined former Indiana basketball player Romeo Langford with the Red Claws. Langford is getting some rehabilitation time in the league after an early injury according to therookiewire for USA Today.
As of Monday, Edwards has played in two games for the Red Claws, averaging 30.6 minutes and 22.5 points per game. He is shooting 46.9 percent from the field, which includes 35.3 percent from 3-point distance.
The Red Claws are 9-4 on the season and are first in Atlantic Division and the second best in the Eastern Conference.
Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters combine for 56 points for the Red Claws https://t.co/Dwue1IhUNO— The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) December 16, 2019