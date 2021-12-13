They didn't fall too far.
After splitting its first week in program history as the No. 1 team in the country, the Purdue men's basketball team (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) returned to Earth with a slight bump, coming in at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday afternoon.
Last week saw the Boilers lose on the road to Rutgers on Thursday on a buzzer-beating half-court shot by Ron Harper, Jr. and escape their Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational matchup against NC State by the skin of their teeth Sunday.
That game against the Wolfpack saw Purdue go down by as many as 13 points, its largest deficit all season, before clawing back to force overtime and eventually win 82-72 to avoid becoming the third team in AP history to lose two consecutive games as the No. 1 team.
Defending national champion Baylor jumped the Boilermakers to reclaim the No. 1 spot, as did No. 2 Duke.
The Boilermakers are one of three Big Ten teams in the most recent poll, and remain the only conference team in the Top 10. The other ranked teams include No. 12 Michigan State and No. 15 Ohio State.
Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, and Minnesota also received votes in the AP poll.
Purdue is No. 4 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll this week. That poll has the Top 3 as Baylor, Duke, and UCLA in that order. No. 4 is a tie between Purdue and Gonzaga.
Other Big Ten teams among the Coaches Poll include No. 12 Michigan State and No. 15 Ohio State. Wisconsin dropped out of its Top 25, but is the top vote getter among those teams not ranked. Other conference teams receiving votes includes Minnesota and Illinois.