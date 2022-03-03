For the fourth time this season, Purdue lost on a last-second shot.
The No. 8 Purdue men’s basketball team needed a strong showing if it wanted to stay in the Big Ten title race at No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) Tuesday night.
Fans knew this Purdue team (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) had the capability to win the Big Ten and more coming into the year, but disappointing losses left the team in a three-way battle for the title.
In Purdue’s final possession, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey drove down the court and hit a game tying three. Ivey had been timid and inconsistent all game, missing five free throws, an anomaly considering the sophomore was shooting 72% from the line all year. With his final shot, however, Ivey pulled it together and gave Purdue a much needed three.
History repeated itself on the following possession as Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn banked in a game winning shot. Purdue for the fourth time this year was court stormed.
Purdue had lost to Michigan State and were blown out by Michigan 82-58. They only beat Maryland by 1 point. The majority of the blame fell onto the sub-100th ranked defense, according to Kenpom.com an online statistical rankings.
The Boilers did find a way to hold Wisconsin’s offense in check. Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. limited Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis to 16 points, a major downgrade from his 37 points he scored last time around. The Boilers also held Wisconsin to 7-22 from the arc, which led to Wisconsin scoring under its season average of 70.9.
“I didn’t feel like Purdue beat Purdue tonight,” head coach Matt Painter said. “I thought our fight on the defensive end was good.”
The more pressing issue seemed to be Purdue’s offense. Ivey had a streak of four games with over 20 points, one with a season-defining performance against Illinois going 24 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, bringing him in contention to win the Naismith Player of the Year award.
“For great players, the game will slow down for them,” Painter said after Illinois. “(Ivey) let it come to him, and he made great decisions.”
Opponents took notice and have done their best to stop Ivey. Teams locked down the paint, with defenders trying to prevent Ivey from driving for a layup. Michigan State was able to utilize that in order to stuff Ivey’s mid-range shots and create turnovers.
As pointed out by TV announcers Robbie Hummel and Jason Benetti, Ivey came into Wisconsin looking like he had lost his confidence. He settled for far 3-pointers, passed the ball away in the paint and missed free throws.
Purdue comes home to West Lafayette to take on in-state rival Indiana for their final game of the season. Fans are eager to see the Boilers avenge the earlier loss to the Hoosiers, where a nine-game win streak came crashing down after the Boilers failed to perform on offense.