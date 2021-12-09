It was fun while it lasted.
Three days after being ranked the top college basketball team in the nation for the first time in program history, the Purdue Boilermakers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) lost to an almost-impossible buzzer-beating half-court shot the unranked Rutgers (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Scarlet Knights in a 70-68 battle that quite literally came down to the game’s final seconds.
🚨RON HARPER JR. BUZZER BEATER 🚨@RutgersMBB just secured their first W over a No. 1️⃣ team in program history. CC: @__RHJR pic.twitter.com/3X4yDGeBpi— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 10, 2021
All seemed well for Purdue when sophomore guard Jaden Ivey put the Boilermakers up by 6 points with a flashy windmill dunk with three minutes left on the clock. While the momentum had been slipping away from the Boilermakers in the game's final minutes, Ivey’s emphatic dunk caused an uproar from the Purdue bench and the faithful Purdue fans who made the 12-hour drive to Piscataway.
In the blink of an eye, that all changed.
With less than a second left on the clock, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. pushed past a pair of Purdue guards and threw up a desperation shot from the Rutgers logo. Jersey Mike’s Arena exploded into a frenzy as the shot effortlessly banked in, flooding the New Jersey court in a sea of red as they hoisted the forward into the air for all of Rutgers fans to see.
Harper would end the game with a season-high 30 points, tying the career-high he set against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in November 2020.
This marks the Scarlet Knights’ first win in program history against a #1 team and their fourth win in a row against the Boilermakers since 2020. Purdue’s last win against the Knights came in early 2019, when a Carsen Edwards-led Boilermaker squad beat Rutgers in West Lafayette by 35 points.
In its first game as the top-ranked team in the nation, the Purdue men’s basketball team traveled on the road to take on Rutgers Thursday evening. It marked the first official away game for the Boilermakers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) and their first time playing with a sold-out opposing crowd since the 2019 season.
The first half opened well for the Boilers, but they soon fell into a four and a half minute offensive slump with six missed shots, four turnovers, and Rutgers pressing a 12-0 run. The Scarlet Knights commanded the offense on the floor, shooting an overall 52.0% field goal percentage on 48 shots.
However, it did not stop Purdue, who retaliated in the second half with an 11-0 run. They eventually led by 10 points with 8 minutes to go.
Despite their initial shooting drought, the Boilers finished with a 41% shooting accuracy, on par with their previous showing against Iowa last week.
Through it all, senior forward Trevion Williams led Purdue in the paint and on the boards with 21 points, six offensive rebounds and five defensive rebounds.
Upsets have not been uncommon for top-25 teams this week, as West Virginia barely scraped by the 15th-ranked UCONN Huskies and No. 7 Texas fell to No. 23 Seton Hall.
The Boilers are on the road again Sunday afternoon, playing North Carolina State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, New York. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. and the game can be streamed on the Big Ten Network.
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue's loss after being No. 1 to an unranked team has happened before, but not since 2007, according to ESPN. In 2007, No. 1 Wisconsin lost at unranked Michigan State. Same thing happened to St. Joseph's in 2004, losing to Xavier. Memphis did it in 1983, losing at Virginia Tech. And in 1952, No. 1 Illinois lost at unranked DePaul.
• Purdue is 12-5 all-time vs. Rutgers, but the Boilers have lost the last four in a row.
• Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. tied his career-high 30 points, his most ever against a Big Ten team.
• Purdue was outscored at the free throw line 13-11, the first time all season Purdue was outscored at the charity stripe.
• Purdue fell to 133-15 under Coach Painter when winning the rebound and turnover battles. Purdue was +8 on the glass and +4 in turnovers.
• Purdue outscored Rutgers in second-chance points and points off turnovers by a 38-8 margin.
• Purdue shot a season-low 41.0 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from 3-point range.
• Trevion Williams recorded his 25th career double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes of action.
• Purdue's two centers, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, combined for 34 points and 17 rebounds while shooting 14-of-25 from the field. The rest of the team had 34 points while going 11-of-36 from the field.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.