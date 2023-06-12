The Indiana Sports Corp. has announced that Purdue will play Arizona in the second annual Indy Classic, held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The event will be played Dec. 16 as part of a college basketball doubleheader. The other game will pit Indiana State against Ball State. Game times and television designations will be announced later, according to a Purdue news release.
This marks the second released game of Purdue’s non-conference schedule after it was announced that Purdue would play Xavier in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 13. The Boilermakers will also compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational (Kansas, Purdue, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Marquette, UCLA, Syracuse, Chaminade).
Arizona expects to be ranked in the top 20 of the early-season AP Top 25 polls after posting a 28-7 record a year ago and earning a two seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats finished second in the Pac-12 regular-season standings with a 14-6 record but won the Pac-12 Tournament title with a victory over league champion UCLA in the title game.
Over the last two years, Arizona is third nationally with 61 wins (61-11 record), while Purdue is sixth with 58 wins (58-14 record).
Purdue owns a 7-5 all-time record with Arizona, having won two straight games, and five of the last seven contests, with the Wildcats. The last meeting came in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November 2017, an 89-64 Purdue victory over the No. 2-ranked Wildcats. The win kick-started a school-record 19-game winning streak for the Boilermakers. The coach of that Arizona team was Sean Miller, whom Purdue will now face on Nov. 13, when Xavier visits Mackey Arena.
Tickets for the 2023 Indy Classic will go on sale later this summer through Ticketmaster.com.