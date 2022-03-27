Head coach Matt Painter will lose three seniors at the end of this school year. Forward Trevion Williams as well as guards Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic don’t plan on returning, even with an extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic.
These three were crucial to the team’s success, making up 38% of the Boilermakers’ minutes played.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, who led the team in scoring, minutes and assists this season, may also be leaving. The sophomore is a projected lottery pick, according to nbadraft.net, and has until April 24 to declare for the NBA draft.
That’s three of Purdue’s go-to players that will be absent come fall as well as a possible fourth in Ivey. Painter has not seen a loss of talent this massive since 2018, when his team lost Vincent Edwards, Isaac Haas, Dakota Mathias and PJ Thompson.
Returning will be Mason Gillis, Caleb Furst, Brandon Newman, Isaiah Thompson, Ethan Morton and Zach Edey, barring any of them to transfer or declare for the draft. Alongside that group, freshmen forwards Brian Waddell and Trey Kaufman-Renn have red-shirted this year to join Purdue.
Committed recruits Fletcher Loyer, Camden Heide, Braden Smith and 7-foot-2-inch Swedish center William Berg will join the team as well. Those players fill out the roster at 12, but based on Painter’s tendency to give most freshman a red-shirt, like he did with Stefanovic and Kaufman-Renn, it’s likely he’ll do the same to Smith and/or Heide.
This means Purdue may choose to take on one or two transfers. Last year, Painter was one of only two coaches in the NCAA to not take in a transfer, but the coach has not ruled out taking a transfer for this coming year.
“We’re the only team in the Sweet 16 that didn’t take a transfer,” Painter said after the Saint Peter’s game. “Doesn’t mean that we won’t, but we’ve been able to recruit, we’ve been able to evaluate, we’ve been able to develop, and we’ve been able to have good teams.”
Several players have put their names into the transfer portal, including three from rival Indiana: Rob Phinisee, Michael Durr and Khristian Lander. Painter may look their way, as the trip up to West Lafayette is only a few hours.
While this coming year’s team probably doesn’t have an NBA lottery pick or a dominating center duo, it looks to come back to what fans have seen from Painter-coached teams in the past. There may be no more Ivey and Williams to control the offense, which may mean fewer turnovers, considering they committed more turnovers than any other Boilers this season. And with players like Morton and Kaufman-Renn starting in place of Stefanovic, the team may have better perimeter-defense and maintain its intense man-to-man defense identity.
“Now you lose some personnel, but I’m excited,” Painter said. “I feel bad for these guys here, but I like the guys that return on our team. I like the guys sitting out. We’ve got guys that are sitting out that can play, and we’ve got guys that are coming.”