Zach Edey had a career night, scoring 31 points and grabbing 22 rebounds. The Golden Gophers could do nothing to stop the Canadian big man who earned a standing ovation after being subbed out in the final minute.
The junior center’s performance led the way to a season-high 89 points for Purdue (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and a victory over Minnesota (4-4, 0-1), which scored 70.
Not only was Edey able to score with apparent ease, but he also rebounded the basketball at a high rate, with eight of Edey’s boards occurring on the offensive glass.
“I don’t think there is a team in the country that has an answer for (Edey),” Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson said after the game.
The Boilers’ big man will also be getting a big meal due to his performance tonight.
“I made a bet with Coach (Brandon) Brantley before the game and he said he would get me Chick-Fil-A if I got 20 rebounds,” Edey said after the game, “so now he owes me Chick-Fil-A.”
He said he would get a “spicy chicken deluxe combo, a mac and cheese and then another spicy chicken sandwich.”
The dominance from Edey inside was able to open the floor up for the rest of the team. It was a plan Purdue had executed against almost every one of their previous opponents.
The highlight of the game for Purdue came after sophomore center Caleb Furst passed the ball to Edey. Edey dribbled forward in the paint, jumped up and slammed the ball over the Minnesota defender from outside the restricted area, a marked show of confidence in his game.
“I think anybody who’s been as consistent as he has been so far this season is going to build confidence,” Painter said. “(Edey’s) stamina is great, and his confidence is at a high level.”
Coming into the game, Painter noted Minnesota’s ability to play both “small and big lineups.”
Johnson chose not to play a big man alongside North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia. The small-ball lineup to start the game had 6-foot-7 Joshua Ola-Joseph guard Edey in the paint.
Ola-Joseph quickly picked up two fouls and was subsequently subbed out for guard Pharrel Payne. Minnesota came into the game ranked bottom-five in free throws given up.
While disciplined on defense, that meant the Gophers gave up a lot of offensive rebounds; the team was 343rd coming into the game. However, the defense from the Boilers did not match the terrific offense performance, and Minnesota was able to shoot 53.8% from the field.
The Gophers’ efficient shooting came from defensive breakdowns on the Boilermaker’s end and floaters against sagging defenders. Painter has made it clear all season that he “lives with” those types of shots.
The “breakdowns” seemed to result from doubling off of screens. Minnesota quickly passed off the ball to the screener who would then have an open lane to the basket.
“I didn’t think we did a good job staying with the ball a handful of times,” Painter said after the game. “I think we’ll go back and watch the film and see some breakdowns, but I thought it was more good offense for Minnesota.”
The team will tip off again against Hofstra inside Mackey on Wednesday night.