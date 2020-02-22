Purdue struggled to score consistently against visiting Michigan on Saturday afternoon, losing 71-63 in Mackey Arena.
After falling behind 15 points in the first half, head coach Matt Painter decided to try something new. He started freshman guard Isaiah Thompson in place of sophomore Sasha Stefanovic. Sophomore forward Trevion Williams started instead of junior center Matt Haarms.
The lineup included the best scorers on Purdue's team but even this shift didn't help the Boilers. At the 12-minute mark in the second half, Purdue still trailed by 15 and showed few signs of life.
Though Purdue's defense was solid throughout the game, offensively everything was a struggle. The Boilers rarely got good looks, but when they did, more often than not they couldn't convert. Purdue also struggled to take care of the basketball, ending with 12 turnovers compared to the Wolverines' 3.
"Overall they had better decision making than we we did," Painter said. "Obviously you have to convert your shots, but you have to keep getting those shots."
Additionally, Purdue had several lapses when it came to rebounding on the defensive end. Purdue gave up 12 offensive rebounds that led to timely second-chance points.
Purdue made a run to cut the lead to single digits in the last two minutes but it was already too late.
Williams was the team's leading scorer, finishing with 18 points. Boudreaux led the team in rebounding, grabbing 14 boards. Williams led the team in assists with two.
In the Boilers last game against the Wolverines, Williams had a dominate performance however today he was held in check by Michigan. Although Williams led Purdue in scoring his 18 points came on 8-for-21 shooting.
"They didn't do anything different," Williams said. "I got to my move it just didn't fall, can't do anything about that."
Wolverines players and head coach Juan Howard agreed that slowing down Williams was an emphasis in their game-plan. Howard describe Williams as a special player with next level ability. Junior Wolverine guard Isaiah Liver noted that Michigan wanted to "annoy" Williams as much as possible and make things hard on him.
Saturday marked Purdue's fourth straight loss dropping its record to 14-14, Big Ten 7-10. Its next game will be 7 p.m., Thursday vs. the Indiana Hoosiers.
Today’s attendance:1️⃣4️⃣8️⃣0️⃣4️⃣Sellout No. 22 in a row. pic.twitter.com/vpjzmQ0RWi— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 22, 2020