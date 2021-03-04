Purdue’s freshmen propelled the team to a win in its penultimate regular season game Tuesday night.
The No. 23 Boilermakers (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten) fought for and earned a win against No. 25 Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9), 73-69. This win extended the Boilermakers’ win streak to four games, tying an early season streak.
The game was back and forth for the full 40 minutes. Neither team held on to the lead for an extended period of time except early in the second half, when the Boilermakers were able to run with the lead for 2:44. This run was ultimately short-lived, as the Badgers quickly caught up and the back-and-forth started over again.
From there, the game began to drag on. In the last two minutes there were five timeouts and the Boilermakers went to the foul line three times.
The end of the game came down to free throws. Freshman guard Jaden Ivey sealed the Badgers’ fate when he sank a pair of free throws to make it no longer a one possession game.
“The first half I felt like they were really tough on me, doing a lot of cheap stuff,” Ivey said after the game. “You just have to stay composed.”
Thirty-nine of the Boiler’s 73 points came from freshmen. Ivey scored 18 points and freshman center Zach Edey scored a team- and career-high 21 points. His previous record of 19 came in the first game of the season against Liberty.
“Having a game like this shows me that what I’m doing in practice, the extra reps I’m putting up, it’s helping me make shots in games,” Edey said.
Edey has become known for his stoic nature on the court, but the 7-foot-4 center let the façade down for a moment with a rare smile when he broke his record.
The Boilermakers’ issues with 3-pointers persisted in this game. Of the 14 shots attempted, only five were successful, with the majority coming from junior forward Aaron Wheeler. The Badgers made seven of their 29 attempts from the arc.
Prior to the game, Purdue took a moment to honor the late Larry Clisby, a broadcaster who was the radio voice of the Boilermakers for 40 years and called 1,189 games. Purdue debuted a video memoriam with moments from Cliz’s career followed by a moment of silence before tip-off. A yellow rose was placed on Clisby’s usual seat on the press row as well.