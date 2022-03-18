Purdue vs. Texas over the years

Purdue is 1-4 against Texas all-time. The first three meetings were in the NCAA Tournament:

1990, Indianapolis, No. 10 seed Texas 73, No. 2 seed Purdue 72

1999, Boston, No. 10 seed Purdue 58, No. 7 seed Texas 54

2003, Birmingham, No. 1 seed Texas 77, No. 9 seed Purdue 67

The next two matchups were part of a home-and-home series:

2018, Austin, Texas 72, Purdue 68

2019, West Lafayette, Texas 70, Purdue 66