MILWAUKEE – In his 10th year as a head coach in 2016, Purdue coach Matt Painter was looking at his most talented squad since 2011. then No. 5 seed Purdue’s first round opponent was No. 12 seed Arkansas-Little Rock.
Painter had Ryan Cline, Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas at his disposal. Yet, the Boilers after a hard-fought battle, Purdue lost in double overtime, 85-83. That was the first time ever in Matt Painter’s career where he had been upset in the first round.
The coach of Arkansas Little Rock was Chris Beard. Beard’s Texas Longhorns will face Purdue in the second round of the tournament this Sunday.
“When we played North Texas (in 2021), we talked about getting beat by Arkansas-Little Rock six years before that,” Painter said after playing Yale. “All those guys that I just mentioned right there – Grant McCasland, Chris Beard, they're all great coaches – they have great players. It's what March Madness is about.”
Painter and Beard have had very different paths to the tournament this year. Beard left his post-Little Rock job at Texas Tech for Texas for 2021-22. There, he rebuilt the roster with a multitude of transfers from many different schools, including Minnesota, Massachusetts, Utah and Creighton.
It took some time for Texas (22-11) to get into form, losing three of its first six conference games. Texas, however, soon put together strong wins over Tennessee, Kansas and Iowa State. Those performances lifted the team to the 6 seed in the tournament this year.
“We played some good basketball down the stretch,” Beard said. “We never define the way we're playing by the scoreboard, so we felt like we came in playing pretty good.”
The Longhorns took down ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech in the First Round on Friday night. The win came off the back of excellent 3-point shooting — the team shot 10 of 19.
Texas has struggled from deep all year. The 33rd ranked offense, according to kenpom.com and online statistical rankings, has shot just 32.3% from behind the arc. The performance against Texas Tech seemed to be an anomaly.
The Longhorns struggle the most, however, with fouling. In one of the most physical conferences, the Big 12, Texas team led the conference in comitting fouls.
That may bode well for Purdue.
Sophomore center Zach Edey drew 10 fouls against Yale on Friday and is fourth in all of Division I basketball in fouls drawn per 40 minutes, according to kenpom. The NCAA officials will be put to the test when 7-4 sophomore plays against the Texas defense, which will have to be careful not to foul out when guarding him.
"We will have to play our best game of the year to beat a Purdue team that I think is picked by many to make the Final Four,” Beard said. “We're just going to go out to play our best game of the season to beat Purdue, and so that will be our objective."
Purdue is 1-4 against Texas all-time. The first three meetings were in the NCAA Tournament:
1990, Indianapolis: No. 10 seed Texas 73, No. 2 seed Purdue 72
1999, Boston, No. 10 seed Purdue 58, No. 7 seed Texas 54
2003, Birmingham: No. 1 seed Texas 77, No. 9 seed Purdue 67
The next two matchups were part of a home-and-home series:
2018: Austin, Texas 72, Purdue 68
2019: West Lafayette, Texas 70, Purdue 66