Trevion Williams declared for the NBA draft, signing and agent, thus ending his collegiate eligibility, the senior forward announced on Instagram Thursday night. Williams could have played another season of basketball with an extra year of COVID eligibility.
Williams wrote this in his Instagram post:
"What a ride this has been. Four years ago, when I started this journey at Purdue, there was no way to envision what my time here would become. It's been filled with many more highs than lows, and I wouldn't trade one second of this journey for anything. My brothers and I have accomplished a lot, and I hope that we leave this program in better shape than when we arrived.
Thank you to my teammates that have encouraged me, competed with me, celebrated with me and been by my side every step of the way. We did a lot over these four years and represented Purdue to the best of our abilities every time we stepped on the floor.
It's been a really special ride. To all the coaches that have helped me on the way, I can't express enough thanks for all you have done. Coach Painter stuck with me through thick and thin and Coach Brantley pushed me every day in practice. You all have helped me live out a dream these last four years. Most importantly, you all made me a man.
To Boilermaker Nation, you all are the best. Mackey Arena is the best atmosphere in college basketball and when we step on that floor, there is no greater joy than representing Purdue on our chests. The sounds of Mackey Arena will never leave me. You are the best fanbase in college basketball.
Lastly, to my family. I dedicate all of this to you for believing in me. From three-star to All-Big Ten and All-American honors, you all pushed me to become a better version of myself. You all never doubted me and made me realize I could achieve anything. You helped me understand that my dreams were within reach. Every obstacle in our path, we overcame. I can't thank you enough for all the sacrifices you made for me.
It's time for me to take the next step in my basketball journey and will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft and signing with an agent.
With love! Trevion"
Williams is the only Purdue player in history to score 1,400 points with 900 rebounds and 200 assists, according to an email from Purdue Athletics. He did so while starting fewer than 50% of his games, being just one of two power-conference players (Michigan State's Draymond Green) this century to do so.
He finished his Purdue career with 1,410 points, 905 rebounds and 238 assists in just 2,464 minutes played. In the last 30 years, he is the only player to reach those marks in under 2,500 career minutes and just one player (Lipscomb's Ahsan Asadullah) reached those marks in under 3,100 career minutes. He finished 26th on the school's career scoring list and fourth on the career rebounds list. He was one of just three Purdue players to have three seasons of 230 or more rebounds (Joe Barry Carroll, Terry Dischinger).
He was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection this season after being a first-team honoree and honorable mention All-American as a junior. He averaged 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3 assists, leading Purdue in assists with 112. He and Duke's Paolo Banchero were the only players nationally to have at least 425 points, 275 rebounds and 100 assists on the season.
Williams totaled eight double-doubles this season and 29 in his career, good for seventh on Purdue's career double-doubles list. He tallied at least 10 points in 24 games this season and in 66 for his career. Williams earned four Big Ten Player of the Week accolades, good for the fifth most in Purdue history.
He scored 20 points in 13 minutes during a win over North Carolina in November, then narrowly missed a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and two steals in a win over North Carolina State. He also scored 22 points in the NCAA Tournament win over Texas and had 21 points and nine rebounds against Penn State.
Williams has been projected to be drafted in the mid to late second round in the current NBA Draft projections.