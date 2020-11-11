Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. will be out for six to eight weeks with a knee injury, head coach Matt Painter said in a press conference this morning.
Hunter Jr., who last season led the Boilermakers in minutes played and was the second leading scorer with over 10 points per game, suffered a compression fracture in his tibia during Monday's intra squad scrimmage, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. There is no structural or ligament damage in his knee, the release said.
In Hunter Jr.'s absence, a greater weight may fall onto the shoulders of junior Sasha Stefanovic.
Stefanovic asserted himself as a leader of the team last season, appearing in 30 of 31 games and finishing fourth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage at 38%. One of Stefanovic's biggest moments came in the Boiler's road win against Northwestern last year, when he made a go-ahead 3-pointer to win the game.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Thompson also clocked in significant minutes last season, averaging just over 5 points per game as a freshman. His role will likely increase in Hunter Jr's absence as well.
The only other guard that has seen the floor for Purdue is the 5-foot-10 junior walk-on, Jared Wulbrun. Wulbrun played in seven games last year, for a total of 17 minutes. He has taken two shots over his college career, making one of them against Jacksonville State last season.
The remainder of Purdue's guards have yet to see the floor at the college level, and will have to prove themselves down the road.