In wake of recent postponements, the Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that the Purdue vs. Ohio State contest originally scheduled for Jan. 27, has been moved to Jan. 19, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. ET, on the Big Ten Network. The game will be played at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The Jan. 5, postponement of the Nebraska at Purdue game has not been rescheduled as of this time. With the adjustment, six of Purdue's first nine Big Ten games will be played on the road with five of them coming against nationally-ranked teams.
Purdue's Upcoming Schedule (As of Jan. 13)
• Jan 14 -- at Indiana (7 p.m.; FS1)
• Jan. 17 -- Penn State (1 p.m.; BTN)
• Jan. 19 -- at Ohio State (6:30 p.m.; BTN)
• Jan. 22 -- Michigan (7 p.m.; FS1)
• Jan. 30 -- Minnesota (TBA; BTN)