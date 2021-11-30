The No. 2 Purdue men's basketball team improved to 12-9 all time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge after defeating Florida State 93-65 in Mackey Arena Tuesday night in the 2021 edition of the yearly challenge.
The Seminoles (5-2) are unlike any team the Boilermakers (7-0) had faced this year. Tonight the Boilers proved they can get it done against every style with their high-powered offense.
"This is a team that has 'Final Four' written all over it," Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the game.
The Seminoles present problems for any team they face. They have long athletic guys at each and every position and give teams fits on the defensive end. At times today they even gave the Boilers issues.
Florida State ran a press the entire game and at times had a mobile 7-footer on the ball against Purdue's guards. The Boilers found themselves getting into a ton of late shot clock situations and most times they came away with a basket.
On the defensive end, Purdue was able to keep the paint under control, forcing FSU to get it done on the outside, which isn't its strong suit. Keeping athletic guys out of the lane is no small task, but Purdue was able to do it consistently.
The Boilers once again showcased the incredible shooters they have on this team. Sophomore guard Brandon Newman stepped up, knocking down two triples, and junior guard Isaiah Thompson got going knocking down two 3s and a pull-up jumper. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic cashed in on three 3s. Sophomore Jaden Ivey was also excellent from deep, hitting four shots from behind the line.
For 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒆. 😤@Sash_Stefanovic // @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/Lyz9bex087— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 1, 2021
“We take what the coaches say and we just buy in," Ivey said. "When the game comes, we're ready and we’re executing it perfectly.”
Play of the night? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MUvFvHIYcX— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 1, 2021
Purdue had five players score in the double digits and nine players scored overall.
Ivey put together a very efficient performance, scoring 18 points on 7-11 shooting. He also added six rebounds and two assists along with two monster blocks.
Jaden Ivey is on absolute 🔥 for the Boilermakers 🚂 tonight sheeewwww 😤@IveyJaden // @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/PWG1XyhnZJ— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 1, 2021
The Boilermakers put together a dominant showing, making it very clear why they are the No. 2 team in the country.
They return to the court Friday night against Iowa. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. in Mackey Arena, and will air on BTN.