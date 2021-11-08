The 2021 Big Ten men's basketball season has slowly started up in the last two weeks, with teams taking the court for their exhibition games across the conference. Before the action kicks into gear, here are The Exponent's picks for the conference power rankings:
1. Michigan — The Wolverines entered March Madness as a No. 1-seed after finishing the season as the Big Ten regular-season champs. But tragedy struck as forward Isaiah Livers, their second-highest scorer, suffered a season-ending injury right before the tournament and the team ended up losing in the Elite Eight. With last year’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year center Hunter Dickinson and guard Eli Brooks returning from the 2020 starting squad and the addition of five-star recruits Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabate, head coach Juwan Howard has the talent to potentially have the best team in the Big Ten. The Associated Press poll agrees, placing them at the highest national spot in the Big Ten at No. 6.
2. Purdue — The Boilermakers had their postseason cut short with a devastating loss to North Texas in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Head coach Matt Painter said Purdue has to use the loss as motivation the same way Virginia used the 2018 UMBC loss to propel it to a national title the following year. Purdue comes into the season returning its eight highest scorers. CBS college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein called this team “as good as any (Matt Painter) has ever coached” before the season. The team includes a highly touted sophomore duo in center Zach Edey and guard Jaden Ivey, who headlined the Big Ten All-Freshman team last year, and senior forward Trevion Williams, who made the preseason All-Big Ten first team.
3. Illinois — Illinois is highly touted by statistical projections coming into the year, ranking No. 5 nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s statistical models. The Illini lost a USA Today National Player of the Year in Ayo Dosunmu to the Chicago Bulls in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they return sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, who was named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. He looks to lead the team back to the No. 1-seed March Madness finish it had last year along with senior guards Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams. Look out for sophomore guard Andre Curbelo, who finished sixth in assists per game in the Big Ten last year with 4.2 while averaging 21.5 minutes, to spearhead the offense at point guard.
4. Ohio State — Ohio State returns six of its eight highest scorers from a team that achieved a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament last season. The team looks to rebound after a loss to No. 15-seed Oral Roberts in the first round, and adds Penn State guard transfer Jamari Wheeler to an already talented roster led by forwards E.J. Liddell and Justice Sueing.
5. Maryland — Maryland had a strong season in 2020, finishing as a projected No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, but was unable to play because of a COVID-19 outbreak. This season, head coach Mark Turgeon has a comparable team even without forward Jalen Smith, who was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NBA draft just before Maryland’s season began. They return star senior guard Eric Ayala and add key transfers, including Georgetown 6-foot-11-inch forward Qudus Wahab, Rhode Island guard Fatts Russell and Utah guard Ian Martinez.
6. Indiana — It has been more than 2,000 days since Indiana defeated Purdue, or more than 50,000 hours. Former New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson has been ushered in as Indiana’s new head coach to try to put an end to the streak. The Hoosiers return the third most player-minutes in the Big Ten, including Associated Press preseason first-teamer Trayce Jackson-Davis. Look for them to be a major competitive force in Big Ten play.
7. Michigan State — Last season, the Spartans finished at their lowest point in the Big Ten standings in all of head coach Tom Izzo’s 25 years with the team. The Spartans add five-star recruit Max Christie and guard transfer Tyson Walker after losing two of their highest scorers in guards Aaron Henry and Rocket Watts. “We’re going to be a better passing team and a better running team,” Izzo said at the opening of the newly renamed Pacers arena in September, and this season will be their chance to prove it.
8. Rutgers — Until head coach Steve Pikiell arrived at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights had failed to make the NCAA tournament since 1990, when they were in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The team has turned around since his hiring: The Knights rose as high as No. 11 in the AP poll in 2020 and return close to half their roster, including double digit scores in guard Geo Baker and forward Ron Harper Jr.
9. Northwestern — Northwestern returns almost everyone from last year's roster, but failed to add any notable players aside from one four-star recruit in guard Casey Simmons. Head coach Chris Collins, who led the Wildcats to a March Madness appearance in 2015, will be returning for his ninth year. Northwestern returns with the same team who finished with only six wins in league play last year.
10. Nebraska — Nebraska has had an underwhelming basketball history, only making the NCAA tournament a handful of times and never reaching the Sweet Sixteen. The Huskers have finished last in the Big Ten standings in every one of head coach Fred Hoiberg’s two seasons with the program. The team hopes to turn it around with five-star recruit Bryce McGowens, brother of junior guard Trey McGowens, alongside a team full of outside shooters.
11. Wisconsin — After an up-and-down season, the Badgers finished at .500 in Big Ten play and made it into the tournament as a No. 9 seed. After giving North Carolina head coach Roy Williams his first and only first-round exit, they lost to eventual NCAA champion Baylor. The Badgers will return the second fewest player minutes in the Big Ten; senior guard Brad Davidson is the only player with notable minutes to return. Davidson has been with the team since 2017, averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 128 total games.
12. Iowa — Last year, Iowa center Luka Garza was named the 2021 men’s Naismith Player of the Year before being taken by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the NBA draft. Along with Garza, the Hawkeyes lost guard Joe Wieskamp to the San Antonio Spurs, center Jack Nunge to the Xavier Musketeers and guard CJ Fredrick to the Kentucky Wildcats. All this turnover may be a sign of a down year for 12th-year head coach Fran McCaffery and a younger Hawkeye roster.
13. Penn State — Penn State hired former Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry in the offseason after a 10th-place finish in the Big Ten. Coming onto a team whose biggest success was a Final Four appearance back in 1954, there aren't huge expectations for Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions. The team returns four of its six highest scorers, but did not add a single ranked recruit in the offseason, according to 247Sports.
14. Minnesota — Minnesota returns just one player from its entire roster last year, forward Eric Curry, who played an average of 15 minutes last year. Kenpom, along with the Big Ten preseason poll, has them finishing dead last in the conference. Even with all the doubt, head coach Ben Johnson said he couldn’t be more excited to be returning for his fifth season with the Golden Gophers.