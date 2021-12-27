When the Purdue men’s basketball team faces its final regular-season non-conference opponent, its opponent will be no slouch.
No. 3 Purdue (11-1) hosts Nicholls State (8-5) at 5 p.m. Wednesday that will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Nicholls State has played four Power 5 teams and lost to all of them this season.
However, it lost Wisconsin at the wire on Dec. 15, 71-68. For much of the second half of the game in Madison, the Colonels had a double-digit lead, only to see it disappear. The Badgers needed a 16-0 run to get the lead at the end of the game and win.
The other Colonels' major program matchups include a Nov. 15 loss at now-No. 1 Baylor, 89-60, a Nov. 18 loss at TCU, 63-50, and a Dec. 21 loss at Oregon State, 83-61.
Nicholls State is a guard-oriented offensive team with a pair averaging 31.5 points – nearly 40 percent of the team’s 79.5-per-game output.
Ty Gordon, a 6-1 senior guard, is the statistical leader for the Colonels and is scoring (20.4 points per game), assists (40 this season) and steals (23). He has 209 field goal attempts, nearly 100 more than anyone else on the team and nearly 25 percent of the team’s 858 shot attempts. Gordon shoots 48.8 percent from the field overall. From 3-point range, he has attempted 118 – more than three times any other teammate – and is shooting 39.8 percent.
Nicholls State is Gordon’s third collegiate stop. He started at Northwest Mississippi Community College scoring 20.6 points over a two-year career there. The next stop was Troy, where he averaged 12.1 points for one season. Then in his first season for the Colonels in 2020-21, he averaged 12.1 per game.
Second in scoring is 6-3 senior guard Devante Carter, a Norfolk transfer now in his first season at Nicholls, at 11.1 points per game.
The team’s leading rebounder is typically a non-starter – 6-7 senior forward Manny Littles – who averages 6.5 boards and 6.7 points per game. Littles is a transfer as well. He came to the Colonels from North Alabama.
Purdue has four players averaging in double-digit scoring, including Jaden Ivey (16.5 points per game), Zach Edey (14.4), Trevion Williams (13.7) and Sasha Stefanovic (11.3). Williams leads the team in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per contest, and Stefanovic leads in assists at 3.9.
Last time out, Nicholls State lost to Oregon State (2-10), 83-61. Purdue, meanwhile, beat Incarnate Word (2-10), 79-59, in Mackey Arena.
NOTES:
• Nicholls State, out of Tribodaux, Louisiana, is 0-13 against the Big Ten all-time. Current coach Austin Claunch is 0-2 after losing to Wisconsin this month. The other loss was in overtime at Illinois in 2018.
• The 32-year-old Claunch, who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is 57-38 in his fourth season as head coach. He played at Emory from 2008-12, then started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Clemson. From there, he became an assistant at Nicholls State for two years before replacing Richie Riley, who moved to South Alabama.
• Nicholls State, a public university with nearly 6,000 students, is named for former Louisiana governor Francis Nicholls, who served from 1888-1892.
Through Saturday, the Boilermakers rank in the Top 10 in five NCAA statistical categories including:
• No. 2 in rebound margin nationally at +15.2 per game. Nicholls is No. 90 at +4.5.
• No. 4 in field goal shooting at 51.1 percent. Nicholls is No. 62 at 47.2.
• No. 5 in offensive scoring average at 85.8 points per game. Nicholls is No. 45 at 79.5 per game.
• No. 7 in scoring margin at +21.8 per game. Nicholls is No. 66 at +11.3.
• No. 7 in 3-point shooting percentage at 40.4. Nicholls is No. 117 at 35.0.
• Purdue’s strength of schedule is ranked 13th among the 350 Division I teams. Nicholls is at No. 259, according to teamrankings.com.