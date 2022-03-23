A former Purdue assistant basketball coach has been relieved of his head coaching duties at Miami (Ohio) as of Wednesday.
Jack Owens, who had a 70-82 record in five seasons with the RedHawks, was an assistant at Purdue from 2008-11. His best season for Miami was his first when the team was 16-18.
"I want to thank Jack Owens for his tremendous effort and work ethic in leading Miami Basketball," said Director of Athletics David Sayler, in a statement released on Wednesday. "We all have a great amount of respect for Jack, who he is, how he conducts himself and how he ran the program. Jack's leadership throughout the pandemic was always centered on student-athlete well-being and he accomplished a lot in challenging times. We wish him well in his future endeavors."
Owens joins other former Purdue assistants who have left their jobs this offseason. That list includes Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, who was fired, and Kansas State coach Bruce Weber, who retired.
Martin was an assistant to Purdue coaches Gene Keady and Matt Painter. Weber was an assistant only for Keady.