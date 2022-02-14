Purdue dropped to No. 5 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, down two spots from last Monday.
After a rough week in which Purdue fans saw their team split mid-week game, beating Illinois in Mackey Arena and losing in blowout fashion at Michigan. Then on Sunday, the Boilermakers barely beat Maryland.
This week's rankings come after then No. 1 Auburn lost at Arkansas, then-No. 7 Duke lost to an unranked Virginia on Monday, then-No. 8 Kansas lost to then-No. 20 Texas on Monday and then-No. 12 UCLA lost to then-No. 21 USC on Saturday.
This week's Top 25 are Gonzaga (21-2), Auburn (23-2), Arizona (22-2), Kentucky (21-4) and Purdue (22-4) in that order.
The same four Big Ten teams that were ranked behind Purdue last week remain in the poll this week; Illinois at No. 12, Wisconsin at No. 15, Ohio State at No. 18 and Michigan State at No. 19. Rutgers and Iowa also received votes this week but were not ranked.
In the daily NCAA NET rankings, Purdue is No. 9. It's Top 5 includes Gonzaga, Arizona, Kentucky, Baylor and Houston. Other conference teams among the Top 25 in the NET, include No. 13 Illinois, No. 17 Ohio State, No. 19 Iowa, No. 23 Wisconsin and No. 24 Michigan State.
The Boilermakers dropped four spots in this week's USA Today/Coaches Poll to No. 7. That poll has the same Top 4 teams, but has Duke as No. 5. Among Big Ten teams, the Coaches Poll has No. 12 Illinois, No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 19 Michigan State. Iowa also received votes, but not enough to crack the Top 25.
Purdue’s next game will be 9 p.m., Wednesday at Northwestern (12-11, 5-9). The game will air on the Big Ten Network.