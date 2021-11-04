After a slow start on both sides of the court, the Boilermakers won 86-64 in their only exhibition game of the season against visiting Indianapolis.
It was not until the 16:37 mark of the first half that Purdue (0-0) was able to score against the Greyhounds (0-0) with a jumper from sophomore center Zach Edey making the score 8-2. Prior to the shot, Edey had missed two other jump shots and a pair of free throws.
It was not long after that when freshman forward Caleb Furst sank the first 3-pointer of his collegiate career. The first-year starter also sank three more from the line. He scored 11 points in 25 minutes of play.
The Boilers had some trouble earning scoring early and was behind by as many as nine points, 11-2 with 16:23 to go in the first 20 minutes. However, they eventually they took the lead at 12-11 with 13:14 to go. Indianapolis regained the lead at 18-17 with 9:40 to go and extended the margin to three, 20-17, but Purdue stormed back to regain the lead 22-20 with 7:45 to go and never were behind again. At the break, Purdue led 45-37.
Things are cooking in West Lafayette. 😎@BoilerBall up at half in its exhibition against Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/GMDw9hZKAa— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 5, 2021
Purdue continued to use that momentum into the second half, making its offensive sequences even smoother than in the first.
.@Sash_Stefanovic ➡️ @zach_edey. Beauty.@BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/oo4PJ39BdV— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 5, 2021
"We kind of looked at each other like come on, let's pick it up," sophomore guard Brandon Newman said.
"We need to bring some energy and some focus after the way the start went."
Purdue led its opponent in almost every category on the stat sheet. The Greyhounds had a higher free throw (75% to 60.9) and 3-point percentage (50% to 44.4), but the Boilers attempted and made more shots (30 made field goals to Indy's 23) in and out of the paint as well as made more rebounds.
Ready for you @IveyJaden 😤. @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/UO8PnjvBPX— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 5, 2021
Furst, senior forward Trevion Williams, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and two other players all swatted away shots in an attempt to create a block party of their own. The Boilermakers knocked away a total of seven shots against an undersized opponent, with Furst and Edey leading the pack with two a piece.
Get you a hype man like @twill___. 😤 @zach_edey // @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/gzVc85insD— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 5, 2021
Their defensive efforts tightened up in the second in a demoralizing half of basketball for Indianapolis, as the Greyhounds still shot 46% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.
Even though the team did win, Purdue coach Matt Painter was underwhelmed by the performance from the team.
"You have to go in the game understanding your assignment and then concentrating and doing your job, but we just don't have enough people defensively that are doing that from a consistent standpoint," Painter said.
Purdue had five players in double figures – Edey (20), ivey (12), Furst (11), Brandon Newman (11) and Williams (10). Indianapolis had two – Cory Miller Jr. (14) and Jakobie Robinson (12).
Mackey Arena was as loud as it had been in quite a while with fans and students returning to the stands for the first time since March Madness. While families of players were able to attend during COVID-19 restrictions, most fans were relegated to watching from outside broadcasts to see the Boilermakers play in Mackey.
Fans quickly returned to their old ways in Mackey. In the second half a referee made a call against Purdue and Boilermakers fans did not hide their feelings about it. Booing and calls for the referee's whistle filled the arena.
The Boilermakers are at home again on Tuesday when they take on Bellarmine at 7 p.m. to open the season. The game can be streamed on BTN+.
The game will be Bellarmine's first game as a Division I basketball team. Previously, the Knights were Division II until last season when they finished 14-8. On Thursday, Bellarmine beat Tiffin in an exhibition game, 90-87 in Louisville's Freedom Hall drawing 1,313 fans. During a four-year transition period as Bellarmine's various teams are integrated into Division I, it will not be eligible to compete in NCAA-sanctions post-season play.
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue defeated UIndy 86-64 in its lone exhibition game in front of a sell-out crowd of 14,804 in Mackey Arena. It marked the first game in front of fans for 10 players on the roster.
• Purdue won its 32nd straight exhibition game, including a 27-0 mark under Matt Painter.
• In years that Purdue won its exhibition opener by at least 19 points in the Painter era, Purdue eventually reached the NCAA Tournament.
• Purdue's six turnovers were its fewest in an exhibition game during the Painter era.
• Purdue started the game 3-of-11 from the free throw line, but finished the game by making 11 of its last 12 attempts (14-of-23 overall).
• Zach Edey scored 20 points in 20 minutes of action. He scored 12 straight Purdue points during the second half.
• Purdue's sophomore class scored 45 of Purdue's 86 points and went 16-of-27 (.593) from the field and 6-of-12 from long range. Jaden Ivey went 3-of-4 from long distance.
• Caleb Furst became the first true freshman to start an exhibition game since Caleb Swanigan on Nov. 8, 2015.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.