The last time Purdue took on the Illini — a 63-37 loss in Champaign on Jan. 5 — the Boilers played at a season's worst effort. The rematch wasn't pretty either, as the Illini won, 79-62, Tuesday night in Mackey Arena.
The Boilers (10-9, 3-5) had low energy and simply got run out of the gym. But that was on the road. The Boilermakers who seem to have two different teams in and outside of Mackey Arena so far this season came right out of the gate showing they were ready to play.
Trent Frazier got things going for the No. 21 Illini (14-5, 6-2) as he knocked down two 3s early in the first half, but after that Illinois was relatively quiet by Purdue's 30-29 halftime lead.
"Trent's a good player and he has the utmost respect of our staff," head coach Matt Painter said.
Purdue was unable to get any consistent offense, which put Illinois ahead by 7, 14-7, with 12:41 remaining in the first half. Then, all of a sudden things changed.
Purdue sophomore Sasha Stefanovic drove to the basket and fell after knocking down his layup. Illinois guard Alan Griffin stepped on Stefanovic's chest and Griffin was ejected on a flagrant foul. Griffin was the catalyst of the beatdown in Champaign, and his loss was monumental for the Illini.
"That's just absolutely ridiculous, uncalled for and he should be gone."Illinois' Alan Griffin was ejected after stepping on a Purdue player. pic.twitter.com/LzG9GWqkap— ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020
The Boilers came storming back thereafter, tying the game 14 with 11:37 to go in the first half. Purdue took its first lead of the game, 25-24, on a 3-point make by Aaron Wheeler, who has struggled massively in his long-range shooting.
Thereafter the two teams traded leads several times. The Boilers took the 30-29 lead to the break on a 3-pointer by Eric Hunter Jr. with 16 seconds left in the first 20 minutes.
Purdue got off to a slow start coming out of the break, going 0-for-6 on the first two possessions alone and allowed the Illini to go on a 7-0 and reclaim the momentum of the game. That momentum propelled Illinois to a 12-point lead by the 10-minute mark in the second half. Its dominance seemed to suck all of the life out of Mackey Arena.
"We were very fortunate to have the lead the way they were dominating us on the glass," Painter said. "So being in that position, now you send the message about going forward. You gotta be able to score the basketball, get your defense set.
"We had some good cracks at it in the first three or four minutes of the first half, but nothing went our way, but they didn't do anything differently just executed better," he said. "Trent Frazier (who had 21 points) got going early in the game and was very efficient the whole night an Ayo (Dosunmu) did a great job of distributing the ball and got a couple of kill shots to close the game out. And Kofi Cockburn was great, he was fabulous."
Illinois built a 15-point margin on a 3-pointer by Giorgi Bezhanishvili, 60-45, with 8:29 to go in the game.
A bad pass turnover by Illinois' Andres Feliz and ensuing layup by Isaiah Thompson cut the lead to single digits, 60-51, with 4:38 to go.
However, Illini guard Dosumnu hit back-to-back baskets over the next minute to extend the lead to 13, 64-51, and the Illini were in control. If Dosumnu was not scoring — he had 18 — he was distributing the ball well, earning 11 assists.
Cockburn was a big factor for the Illini, too, scoring 22 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. He also had 3 blocked shots.
In catch-up mode, Purdue sent the Illlini to the foul line where they converted to seal the win. In fact, Illinois was 16 of 17 from the line in the second half, 18 of 19 for the game.
The Boilers struggled on glass, which proved to be their downfall. They were out rebounded, 37-19. There was a common consensus from Purdue players that the Illini simply played with more effort.
"They out-toughed us," said junior center Matt Haarms who had 10 points and six rebounds.
"They played harder than us," said junior guard Nojel Eastern, who led Purdue in scoring with 14.
During the second half, Illinois shot 75 percent from the field. Yes, 75 percent — 15 of 20 from the field. Purdue was 14-of-26 in the second half. Another telling tale was that Illinois had 18 assists on 27 made baskets. Purdue had 8 on 23.
"We struggle from an offensive standpoint," Painter said. "We haven't struggled as much at home, but some of those struggles tonight had a lot to do with Illinois' defense. If we can't establish some things in the low post and make those plays and get a little bit in transition, now it's hard to get Sasha (Stefanovic) involved."
Stefanovic scored 9 points in nearly 33 minutes of play. He was 2-of-6 from he field, which included 0-of-2 from 3. He was also 5-of-6 from the line.
"He's been key for us especially at home, with the way he's shot the basketball, but we couldn't get anything going in the low post," Painter said. "Then from there, we are searching for a crew to play good, efficient offense, but we just haven't found that yet."
One weapon Purdue has used at home — the 3-point shot — was not an asset on Tuesday.
"I thought the key to the game was our attention to detail on the scouting report," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "To hold them to 3 of 8 from the 3-point line was huge. They make 9.8 a game at home, I think, and we felt it would be very challenging for them to make enough 2s to beat us."
Purdue returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday, hosting Wisconsin. The game will be broadcast by FoxSports 1.
#BoilerNotes
• Purdue fell to Illinois 79-62 at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night, in front of 14,804 fans – Purdue's 18th straight sellout dating to last season … the loss snapped a seven-game win streak at Mackey Arena over Illinois.
• The loss also snapped a 15-game homecourt winning streak against Big Ten opponents, which was the second-longest streak in school history and fourth-longest streak in the country.
• Purdue has lost two games at Mackey Arena for the first time since the 2016-17 season (15-2) … Purdue went 16-1 in 2017-18 and 15-0 a year ago.
• Illinois becomes just the fifth team since 2014-15 to shoot at least 50.0 percent against Purdue at Mackey Arena, joining Texas, Penn State, Michigan and Gardner-Webb.
• The loss snapped a six-game win streak at Mackey Arena against nationally-ranked teams.
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.