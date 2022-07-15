A 6-5 high-scoring shooting guard from Brownsburg, Indiana, has made a commitment to play for the Purdue basketball team starting in 2024.
100% Committed!!🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/OpWLfA4vbs— Jack Benter (@BenterJack) July 15, 2022
According to Rivals.com, 180-pound Jack Benter had offers from Purdue, Indiana State, Bellarmine and Liberty, while Indiana, Penn State, Virginia and others were involved in recruiting him.
Benter averaged 26.9 points a game as a sophomore and 18.3 points as a freshman. Last season, he shot nearly 45% from 3-point range.
He is the first Purdue commitment for the Class of 2024.