Purdue is among the NCAA Tournament pool, according to one ESPN procrastinator as of Tuesday.
Bracket specialist Joe Lundardi has the Boilermakers (11-9, 4-5) as a No. 12 seed in the Midwest Regional, according to his projections posted on Jan. 28.
Albeit the lowest seed, Purdue is one of 11 Big Ten teams that will make the tournament as it stands now. In addition to the Boilers, the teams are (with seeding): 2 Michigan State, 4 Maryland, 5 Iowa, 6 Rutgers, 5 Ohio State, 6 Michigan, 6 Wisconsin, 9 Illinois, 9 Penn State and 10 Indiana.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm does not have Purdue among its NCAA Projections, but has 10 Big Ten teams (with seeding) as: 2 Maryland, 4 Penn State, 4 Michigan State, 4 Illinois, 5 Rutgers, 6 Iowa, 7 Indiana, 8 Wisconsin, 9 Ohio State and 16 Michigan.
Among the NCAA’s Net Rankings as of Jan. 27, Purdue is No. 36. That ranking, which is one tool used by the NCAA for seeding purposes, ranks all 353 Division I teams.
In addition to Purdue as No. 36, here is how it ranks Big Ten teams: 8 Michigan State, 13 Maryland, 19 Ohio State, 21 Iowa, 23 Rutgers, 27 Penn State, 31 Wisconsin, 32 Illinois, 35 Michigan, 43 Minnesota, 44 Indiana, 143 Northwestern and 158 Nebraska.
It ranks Chicago State at No. 353 – worst among the Division I teams. Purdue beat that team 93-49 on Nov. 16 in Mackey Arena.