In the first leg of Purdue's series against Iowa this season in Mackey Arena, the then-No. 2 Boilermakers established a double-digit halftime lead, bled it away over the course of the second half and escaped the game with a thin victory.
In the second leg of the series, played in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the No. 6 Boilermakers (17-3, 6-3 Big Ten) experienced some deja-vu. A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 10-point 83-73 victory for Purdue to sweep the series against the Hawkeyes (14-6, 4-5), but the endgame margin masks a tenuous second half for the Boilers.
An 11-0 Hawkeye run over two minutes of game clock early in the second half pulled Purdue's lead to 10 points for the first time since early in the first half, after Purdue defined its early game with aggressive offense and nearly lock-down defense.
That run, combined with four Purdue turnovers in four minutes, some controversial foul calls and a full-game 10-for-22 free throw shooting performance, created some consternation for the team that had been in control of the game from the word "go."
It was sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, making his return from a hip injury last week, who stepped up and kept the team in it and fighting to keep its lead. Ivey ended the game with 15 points in front of 20 NBA scouts, including a series of big plays in the middle of the half when Purdue's lead was hovering around 5 points.
Perhaps more impactful was junior guard Isaiah Thompson's career-high 18 points, which also came when Purdue needed them desperately.
The Boilermakers focused on sitting on Big Ten-leading scorer Keegan Murray, holding him to 14 points, but forgot about Iowa's other K. Murray, Kris. Murray scored a game-high 23 points, 12 of them in the first 10 minutes of the second half, and was a key contributor to Iowa's run until he fouled out with 11 seconds left in the game.
But even the Murrays' production couldn't get Iowa the lead it was driving for in the second half, and Purdue proved its mettle in the face of several fronts of adversity.
The Boilermakers return to Mackey Sunday afternoon to face No. 16 Ohio State. The game will tip off at noon and air on CBS.
Purdue wins at Iowa, which means Matt Painter is one of the five winningest men’s basketball coaches in Big Ten history. This led today’s power rankings. Next month, Tom Izzo will move past Bob Knight for No. 1 on the list. https://t.co/omaRtqFC8F— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 28, 2022
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue improved to 17-3 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten with an 83-73 win over Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The win was Purdue's third win in the last four games in Iowa City and gave Purdue a season sweep of the Hawkeyes.
• Purdue has scored at least 70 points against Iowa in nine of the last 10 meetings.
• The win gave Purdue its fourth 20-game start of 17-3 or better under Matt Painter (2021-22, 2017-18, 2010-11, 2009-10).
• The win was Matt Painter's 372nd at Purdue, now second on the all-time Purdue wins list and fifth in Big Ten history.
• Purdue's 61.2 percent shooting was its highest percentage of the season and highest since shooting 63.1 percent in a 104-68 win over No. 17 Iowa on Feb. 5, 2020.
• Purdue made 13 3-pointers and shot at least 59.0 percent from long range for the first time since going 20-of-33 (.606) from long range at Iowa in an 87-64 decision on Jan. 20, 2018.
• Purdue's bench scored 38 points, the 17th time in 20 games that it has scored at least 25 points.
• Purdue is now 55-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season when scoring 80 or more points.
• Purdue has won 20 straight games when making at least 10 3-pointers. The Boilermakers were 13-of-22 in the win over Iowa. Since the 2017-18 season, Purdue is 49-5 when making double-digit trifectas.
• Trevion Williams grabbed his 800th career rebound in the win over Iowa, becoming the eighth player in Purdue history to reach that mark.
• Williams' 28 double-doubles are tied for the eighth most in school history. He had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists against Iowa.
• Isaiah Thompson tallied a career-high 18 points (6-of-8 FGs, 4-of-6 3Ps) in the victory.
• Sasha Stefanovic now has 195 career 3-pointers after going 4-of-9 against Iowa, moving him into a tie for 9th with D.J. Byrd on the career 3-pointers made list.
• Ethan Morton tied a career high with 7 points.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.