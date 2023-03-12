CHICAGO, Ill. – David Jenkins Jr. has brought leadership to his team all season. But in the Big Ten Tournament, he’s showing up as a scorer.
No. 1 seeded Purdue (29-5) topped Penn State (22-13) 67-65 in Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament final, with help from the fifth-year guard’s 11. Last-second defense and free-throws down the stretch staved off a spirited comeback from the Nittany Lions.
Boiler fans traveled well, as is to be expected given the relative distance of each school from Chicago. Included in the black and gold representation were the “Boiler Suit Guys” and former head coach Gene Keady. The suit guys have amassed nearly 2,000 Twitter followers for their consistent attendance at Purdue postseason basketball games in signature black-and-gold checkered suits, and Keady needs no introduction.
With the win, the Boilers cemented their No.1-seed status in the NCAA Tournament, headlining the East Region. They also became the only team this century to win the Big Ten by three games or more and also win the Tournament.
Purdue center Zach Edey proved himself capable of stepping up in March with his second 30 point game in two days. The “Big Maple” dropped 30 points and mixed his volume with outstanding efficiency, going 12-of-17 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
The Nittany Lions attempted to slow Purdue’s big man with extra attention, often sending two defenders his way to make up for their size disadvantage. Freshman forward Kebba Njie is Penn State’s tallest player at 6’ 10”, a full six inches and 68 lbs. Edey’s inferior. The 6’ 8” senior Michael Henn also spent most of his defensive minutes squaring up with Edey.
The crowded paint gave the Boilers all the looks they wanted from deep, launching 28 3s in total. Even though Purdue missed 22 of these, the Boilers’ size advantage proved valuable every time a wayward look careened off the iron. By game’s end, Purdue held a 38-to-31 advantage on the glass.
Edey, who achieved his nation-leading 25th double-double with over ten minutes to spare in the game, pulled in six offensive boards with arms that always seemed longer, stronger and better positioned than those of his opponents.
The Boilers have rebounded 58% of all misses this season, tops in the nation by a wide margin over No. 2 Connecticut.
A 9-0 run that started with a hookshot from Edey less than two minutes into the game brought the score to 9-4 with Purdue in front. Two Edey buckets later, it was 13-6.
Edey continuously directed the flow for the Boilers offense. As the basketball rotated around the perimeter, all eyes for both teams were on the big man as he shouted instructions and either showed his hands for the rock or pointed out an open pass for his teammate.
As the half went on, the Boilers built an advantage with four made 3s and the trump card that Edey provided them. Edey finished the half with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Jenkins has not lost the shooting touch he’s displayed all tournament, knocking down three 3s in the game.
Going into the postseason, it was speculated that his veteran presence and shot-creating abilities would be a boon for his team, and Jenkins has not disappointed. Today’s game brought him to 8-of-12 from deep in the tournament, and his team-leading plus/minus of 11 today showed his ability to keep the Boilers ahead in this contest even with Edey on the pine.
Midway through the second half, the game slowed to a crawl. Both teams went cold from the floor, and the Purdue lead was padded mainly by free throws.
Mason Gillis broke the drought on a possession with 7 minutes to go in the game. Braden Smith missed an open three pointer short, but Gillis flew into the fray to collect the offensive rebound, passed it to Smith, and set up in the corner.
Smith made eye contact with him and started patiently dribbling at the top of the key, rocking this way and that before hitting a crossover move, driving to the free-throw line, and firing an overhead pass to an eager Gillis, who stroked it to give the Boilers a 15 point lead.
It was Purdue’s first three since 18:50 in the second half, and Gillis’s second of the game.
An Edey hookshot on the next possession prompted a timeout from Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry.
Whatever the Nittany Lions talked about in their huddle worked for them, as they mixed decisive offense with stifling defense to set up an 8-0 run, cutting the deficit to just 9 with under four minutes to play.
After two made Zach Edey free-throws, the Lions from Pennsylvania brought on the press.
Penn State was able to fluster the Boilers enough to force a jump-ball, for which it was awarded possession. On the ensuing possession Seth Lundy made a pull-up three to silence the Purdue crowd and transfer the volume to the fans in blue.
The game’s final stretch was dominated by the drama of the free-throw line, as the Boilers again struggled from the floor but profited from the whistles of the officials that had awarded them the bonus with several minutes remaining in the game.
The Boilers took an 8-point lead off of a Braden Smith free-throw with 2:47 to play. From there, a bungled defensive assignment resulted in a Penn State dunk, and star Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett contributed two free-throws following a missed Purdue jumper.
Zach Edey traded a deftly taken layup with a three pointer from Myles Dred on the other end that cut the lead to just 3 with 16 seconds left.
A Camren Wynter steal off of Ethan Morton’s inbounds pass seconds later resulted in a layup that seperated the teams by just 1 point.
The Nittany Lions then committed a foul to put Fletcher Loyer at the charity stripe with the game potentially on the line. The crowd erupted with his first make, then collectively exhaled in disappointment as he missed his second attempt.
The Boilers put their best defense on display on the game’s penultimate possession, forcing Penn State guard Camren Wynter into a travel before he could get off what would have been an awkward three-point attempt.
Purdue then successful inbounded the ball to secure its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2009.