The Purdue Boilermakers will play for their second win of the season against a ranked Big Ten team when they travel to No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes for a 9 p.m. Tuesday matchup.
Iowa (6-1, 0-0) is coming off one of its best starts in recent history: a six-game winning streak before falling to No. 1 Gonzaga. Its most notable wins came against rival Iowa State and No. 16 North Carolina.
The Hawkeyes are led by a national Player of the Year candidate: senior center Luka Garza. Garza leads the nation in scoring with just more than 29 points and 9 rebounds per game, shooting 70% from the field.
"You're not going to stop the Big Ten's greatest players, but you can slow them down," head coach Matt Painter said in a Monday press conference. "The thing about (Garza) is he's so skilled he'll still be able to earn his baskets even with tough defense, but I'd rather have him earn contested shots than using his talents to score plenty of points against us."
Painter said this Hawkeye team was "different" than it was from last year – citing the versatility and experience on the roster that allows it to be more creative with its lineups.
"(The Hawkeyes) can go a couple different ways," Painter said. "They can go bigger like they did with (sophomore forward Jack Nunge) and Garza against Gonzaga, or they can play smaller with guys like (sophomore guard Joe Toussaint). Either way, they're a very skilled team."
Junior forward Trevion Williams said Purdue's (6-2, 1-0) success against Iowa last season could be attributed to the team's aggressiveness on both sides of the floor. Mirroring Iowa's aggressiveness while locking down the perimeter on defense will be the key to beating the Hawkeyes this year. Purdue beat Iowa 104-68 in February in Mackey and 77-68 in March in Iowa City.
"We just have to come out hitting first," Williams said. "Our coaches have been telling us to not let (the Hawks) shoot the ball considering pretty much everybody on their team can shoot. Everybody has to be locked in and ready to go."
Williams said the game against Miami earlier in the year was a "turning point" for the team – one that showed the Boilers can be successful if everyone plays to their potential.
"We just have to continue feeding off of each other's energy," Williams said. "We've proven to ourselves that we can win after beating Ohio State and being up against Miami in the second half, we just have to be consistent with them."
The Boilers tip off at 9 p.m. in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.