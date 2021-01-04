1/4/21 Nojel Eastern
Screenshot of Eastern's Twitter page

Former Purdue basketball player Nojel Eastern announced on Twitter yesterday that he is foregoing his senior season at Howard and has hired an agent to turn pro.

He wrote, “After carefully considering all my options and with the uncertainty of Covid-19, I have decided to opt out of the college basketball season to focus on my dreams to become a professional basketball player and train for the 2021 draft. I will be signing with an agent and chase what I’ve always worked for. I genuinely want to thank Howard University and the coaching staff for a tremendous opportunity."

