The Boilermaker basketball broadcast schedules were announced Tuesday afternoon, along with tip-off times for most of the games.
17 of the 32 men’s games will be broadcast nationally on FOX, CBS or ESPN channels, 13 of them during Big Ten play, a statement released by the team said.
The remainder of the games will air on the Big Ten Network, except for Purdue’s exhibition game against Indianapolis, its season opener against Bellarmine and a Nov. 26 game against Omaha. Those two games will air on BTN+.
The women’s team will play five games on the Big Ten Network, and its February game against Wisconsin will be streamed on BTN+ as well.