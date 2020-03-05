Purdue’s junior forward Nojel Eastern looks to step into a leadership role as Purdue’s men’s basketball pushes towards a late NCAA tournament run.
Eastern had high preseason expectations as he was named to the watchlist for the prestigious Julius Erving Award, but right now his only focus is on leading his team to the NCAA tournament.
“For me, I just want to win at this point,” Eastern said. “I am just looking forward to trying to make it to the NCAA tournament.”
Eastern may not be the top scorer — he is currently the team’s seventh-leading scorer — but he is widely recognized by fans and his opponents for his defense and all-around grit on the court.
He is currently first on the team in steals with one steal a game, second on the team with 2.6 assists, and fourth on the team with both 4.1 rebounds a game and 25.4 minutes per game.
Purdue had a daunting road test ahead of it against No. 18 Iowa, but Eastern knew how he needed to play and what the game could mean for the team.
“For me, I just want to continue to be a leader, continue to push, so we can make a huge run,” Eastern said. “This could be a part of our story.”
Confidence is important to a team’s success and it is something that Eastern says the team has a lot of.
“We are 135,000% confident we can make this run,” Eastern said. “Everybody in this locker room wants to win.”
After Tuesday night’s 77-68 road victory against the Hawkeyes, the Boilermakers’ story continues as they now sit at a 16-14 overall record with just one remaining game.
Right now, the Boilers are only focused on the things they can control.
“Each game we just try to get better,” Eastern said. “We just need to continue to fight the rest of the game.”
According to bracket prediction site Bracket Matrix, the Boilermakers were projected in 11 brackets and the sixth team outside the NCAA tournament field going into the Iowa game.
Since Iowa was a top-75 NET ranked team, the win qualifies as a quality addition to a resume that desperately needed a signature road win.
It is still unclear if this win will be enough to push them into the bracket, but Eastern believes this team deserves a tournament bid.
“100%, I feel like each and every one of us deserves to leave with a tournament appearance,” Eastern said.
Most importantly, Eastern wants the new players and seniors to go out the right way this season.
“We want to try to get everybody who is new on this team or players that have not been to the tournament,” Eastern said.