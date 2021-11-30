Purdue leads Florida State 48-32 at half of the Boilermakers' leg of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey got thing going early with two 3-point shots and two emphatic blocks on the other end. The Boilermakers (6-0) looked to Ivey and sophomore center Zach Edey early in order etch out a small lead.
Ivey leads Purdue with 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting.
The length of Florida State (5-1) seemed to bother Purdue at times. The Seminoles forced Purdue into a series of late shot-clock possessions. While the Boilers where able to still score in these moments, FSU made it extremely tough. FSU came out in a press, forcing Purdue to get into its action later in the shot clock than normal and further away from the basket.
Purdue was able to create some separation thanks to junior guard Isaiah Thompson. He put together a quick 8-point spurt, knocking down two 3 point shots and a pull jumper.
The Boilermakers' tremendous outside shooting became the great separator. Purdue was scorching hot from outside, shooting 43% from beyond the arc compared to the Seminoles' 31%. Purdue's shooting came in flurries and the last flurry blew the lid off the game.
One thing Purdue must do in the next half, however, is take care of the ball. The Boilers had seven turnovers which led to 16 points for Florida State.
Purdue dominated on the boards and shot a spectacular 65% from the field. If Purdue is able to keep up the hot shooting and cut down on the turnovers it will be on its way to a win tonight.