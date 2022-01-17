In the latest men’s basketball ranking Purdue has moved to No. 4, up three spots from last week.
The AP Top 25 Poll was released at noon Monday, immediately prior to its win at Illinois, 96-88, in double overtime.
Gonzaga regained the top ranking after last week’s No. 1 (Baylor) lost two games. Nos. 3 (UCLA) and 5 (USC) both lost last week. The new Top 5 includes Gonzaga, Auburn, Arizona, Purdue and Baylor in that order.
Other Big Ten teams among the Top 25 include No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 14 Michigan State, No. 17 Illinois and No. 19 Ohio State. Iowa and Indiana also received votes, but not enough to be in the Top 25.
Monday’s USA Today/Coaches Poll had the same Top 4 teams, but has Duke at No. 5 instead of Baylor. Among conference teams, the Coaches Poll has No. 4 Purdue, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 17 Illinois and No. 18 Ohio State. Iowa and Indiana both received votes in this week’s poll.
The Jan. 16 NCAA NET rankings has as its Top 5 as Gonzaga, Arizona, Villanova, Houston and Auburn. It has Purdue at No. 9 and Illinois as No. 10 (this poll was prior to Monday’s Purdue at Illinois game). Other Big Ten teams in that Top 25 include No. 18 Wisconsin, , No. 19 Iowa, No. 23 Michigan State and No. 25 Ohio State.