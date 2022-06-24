Former Purdue center Trevion Williams has signed with the Boston Celtics to play in the NBA Summer League.
The signing, announced by Johnathan Givony of ESPN, does not guarantee Williams will play during the regular season. It will give him an opportunity to prove his talent and demonstrate to a team why he should be signed.
Purdue basketball confirmed the signing on Twitter.
The NBA Summer League is an exhibitionary competition organized by the NBA and features primarily rookie and sophomore players.
Williams averaged 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and three assists during his senior season with the Boilermakers and was selected as Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. He is also regarded as one of the best passing and rebounding big men in the draft, Givony said.