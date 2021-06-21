The Supreme Court unanimously sided with a group of former college athletes led by Shawne Alston, a West Virginia University alumnus, against the NCAA's limit on player scholarships.
The court ruled Monday morning that limits placed on "enhanced education-related benefits" cannot be enforced for Division 1 football and basketball players, according to court documents.
"It's tremendous to win," plaintiffs' attorney Jeffrey Kessler said in an ESPN interview. "Hopefully it will be the major next step on the road to a true fair competitive system for these athletes."
In the past, the NCAA had set a limit on the amount of scholarship money a student-athlete can receive, which is equal to the cost of attending their respective school. Now, Division 1 universities can offer additional compensation for things like computers, graduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad and internships, according to ESPN.
The NCAA argued that offering athletes additional compensation would "blur the lines" between professional and amateur sports, according to court documents. Representatives expressed fear that universities would abuse these policies with "extravagant salaries" as a "thinly disguised vehicle" for paying athletes professional-level salaries.
The court maintained, though, that the NCAA is within full rights to set limits on these compensations to ensure they are used only for academic purposes.
The Supreme Court decision comes months after the NCAA's Board of Governors voted unanimously to allow student-athletes to receive "benefits" from their name image and likeness rights. Those benefits have not been clearly defined as monetary or otherwise, and no further developments have been made.
Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski and Strategic Communications Director Patrick Crawford did not respond to initial phone calls for comment