Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey combine for 49 points as the Boilermakers defeated the Indiana State Sycamores, 92-67, Friday night in Mackey Arena.
Late in the first half after No. 7 Purdue (2-0) had built up a 20-point lead thanks to a 16-2 run, the Boilermakers forced the game out of reach.
Purdue prides itself on playing hard at both ends of the court, and that's exactly how it fueled its huge run. Jaden Ivey got a big stop on the defensive end, forcing a backcourt violation and gave Purdue everything it needed for victory. The Boilers began to really lock in defensively from that moment forward, and every minor lapse in defense was cleaned up by Zach Edey at the rim.
Have a night, @IveyJaden. 😎 pic.twitter.com/efaqQ56mGg— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 13, 2021
Purdue came out in the second half and continued its defensive dominance to finish off the game. Head coach Matt Painter has been very critical of his team's performance on that side of the ball this year, but in this game, the Boilers showed great defensive success.
The sophomores, Ivey and Edey, led the way for the Boilermakers tonight.
Jaden Ivey had a career high 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Zach Edey had a career high of 22 points along with 10 boards and put on a defensive clinic, blocking three shots.
"I just let the game come to me and fed off my teammates," Ivey said. "All thanks to the coaches for helping me get prepared for this game."
The bulk of the scoring came from the sophomore duo tonight, but Matt Painter wants to push them to new heights.
Nothing to see here, just another beautiful block from @zach_edey. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rxmmJcgKTJ— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 13, 2021
"They're both really good players," Painter said. "Just trying to get them to where their productivity matches their talent level."
Purdue returns to action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday when it hosts Wright State (1-1). The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
• Purdue improved to 2-0 with a 92-67 win over Indiana State. The Boilermakers are 2-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season (made the Elite Eight that season).
• The Boilermakers are now 31-4 all-time against Indiana State, having won five straight games. The 25-point margin was the largest over the Sycamores since a 92-63 win in Dec. 1992.
• Mackey Arena was sold out for the 26th straight time.
• Purdue has scored 90 points in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 21 – 30, 2017.
• Purdue has won 12 straight games when ranked No. 7 in the country and is now 19-5 as the nation's No. 7-ranked team.
• Purdue has won 104 straight games when scoring 90 or more points.
• Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Purdue is now 18-2 against in-state opponents.
• Purdue improved to 52-3 at home in the month of November under Matt Painter.
• Jaden Ivey recorded career highs in points (27) and rebounds (8), while going 10-of-13 from the field. He added four assists and two steals.
• Zach Edey recorded his second career double-double with a career-high 22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots, while going 8-of-9 from the field.
• Ivey and Edey combined for 49 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists while going 18-of-22 from the field and 11-of-14 from the free throw line.
• Through two games, Edey is 12-of-14 from the field and 14-of-17 from the free throw line for 38 points and 19 rebounds in 40 minutes of action.
• Caleb Furst recorded his first career double-figure scoring game with 12 points and eight rebounds.
• Trevion Williams contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 20 minutes.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.