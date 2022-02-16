EVANSTON, Illinois - Boilermaker fans created a home-away-from-home atmospthere in Welsh-Ryan Arena Wednesday night as they drove almost three hours to watch their No. 5 Purdue men’s basketball win, 70-64.
Purdue (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) took the victory in front of the mixed sea of purple and black, using the post and slashing layup attempts to work past a Northwestern (10-12, 5-10 Big Ten) team looking to continue to find a direction in head coach Chris Collins’s eighth season. With a Rutgers victory over Illinois, the Boilers now sit atop the Big Ten standings at 12-4, a half game ahead of the Illini and the Badgers are 11-4.
Even as it couldn’t find ways of their own to score rhythmic buckets on the offensive end, Purdue’s ability to quickly react on the defensive end allowed for deflected passes and, eventually, steals on the perimeter.
“Our guys did a really good job of trying to be active,” head coach Matt Painter said. “(Northwestern) runs a lot of really good plays on offense that can put you in a bind, especially when you’re on offense. We just tried to switch it up as much as we could to slow that down.”
Patient passes from senior center Trevion Williams in the post led to four more open long range attempts in the second half, carefully waiting for rotating Northwestern defenders to bite on off-ball drives from Boilermaker guards and leave open shooters on the perimeter. Sophomore forward Mason Gillis continued to shine from the 3-point line with the help of Williams, hitting all three of his first three long-range attempts as Northwestern forwards dove to guard sophomore guard Jaden Ivey.
The Boilermakers continued to work through 7-foot-4-inch center Zach Edey in the post for easy attempts, passing him the ball in the post seemingly whenever he was under the basket. Edey leads the team with 14 points as he worked past 6-foot-10-inch forward Pete Nance, 6-foot-7-inch forward Elyjah Williams and 6-foot-10-inch center Ryan Young for contested layups.
“(Edey) is so big, he makes it tough for people to score,” Painter said. “(Northwestern) was really bottling him up, but he stuck with them.
”He had a couple stretches there where he looked exhausted, but I thought he played well regardless.”
When players constantly play and practice for almost a month, Painter said, they bound to experience some exhaustion and have off nights.
”I’ve played with Glenn Robinson,” Painter said. “He was the best player in the country, and even he had tough days.
”Everyone has tough days. It’s what you do to work through them that matters most.”
Northwestern fans noisily booed and taunted Purdue’s players in an attempt to drown out their names as they were read off the starting lineup.
Just as they had so many times back home, Purdue fans did not let that go without a response.
The well-traveled Purdue faithful cut into Northwestern’s crowd with cheering and chants of their own, creating an environment that almost matched that of a typical game in Mackey Arena.
Loud chants of “Let’s go Boilers” filled the arena from the second level as a sea of gold and black competed with the purple and white on the first floor. The crowd seemed to cheer almost as loudly for a Purdue bucket as a Northwestern one, again drowning out the PA announcer with every made bucket.
Even as Wildcat fans and cheerleaders tried to respond with a “let’s go Wildcats” chant of their own, the energy from the Northwestern fans started to slow down with every extra made Boilermaker shot. Cheers turned to outraged boos as the Boilermakers started to force more contact on the interior, moves Northwestern fans hoped would end with foul calls in their favor.
Northwestern celebrated “90’s night” at Welsh-Ryan Arena, blaring 90’s classics from Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and more over the loudspeakers as a packed Northwestern crowd loudly sang along. Northwestern defensive lineman Joe Spivak read off 90’s-related trivia as helped introduce short mini-games during timeouts.
Wildcat fans rose in a standing ovation as a fan officially proposed during a timeout in the second half. The fan beamed with pride as he looked into the roaring crowd, hugging his now-fiancé as fans cheered in their support.
Purdue will face Rutgers in Mackey Arena this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1.