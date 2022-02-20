Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games after throwing a slap at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the handshake line after a 77-63 Wisconsin win, according to multiple sources.
The blow set off a bench-clearing brawl between both schools, as select players surrounding both coaches tried to throw punches of their own to the opposing side. Both benches tried to hold back players and prevent further conflict, but not before punches appeared to be thrown by Michigan forwards Moussa Diabite and Terrance Williams as well as Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath, according to ESPN.
"The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan head coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game," the NCAA said in a Sunday evening press release. "The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident.
"The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review."
Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said he reached out to Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh and Chancellor Rebecca Blank to apologize for the incident, he said in a Sunday evening statement.
"There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors," Manuel said. "We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten conference as they determine their disciplinary and will determine if any further disciplinary actions are needed."
Howard said he was angry over Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard's use of two timeouts in the final minute of a blowout loss, he said in a postgame press conference.
"I didn't like the timeout they called, " Howard said. "I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially with it being a large lead.
"I thought that wasn't fair to our guys."
This was Howard's second scuffle since he took over Michigan's head coaching spot, earning two technical fouls and an ejection after he "clashed" with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon.
Howard had to be held back by his assistant coaches after Howard exchanged words with Turgeon after an out-of-bounds call was ruled in favor of Maryland midway through the second half of a 79-66 Michigan victory in the Big Ten tournament, according to the Detroit News and Testudo Times. Howard was heard saying "I'll f-----g kill you" during the incident, resulting in his eventual ejection.