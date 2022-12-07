Purdue surged past Hofstra from the jump, capitalizing on Zach Edey’s post-presence for quick put-downs, inside-out action and second-chance points to win, 85-66, Wednesday night in Mackey Arena.
The tip-in 🔨, one of 7️⃣ dunks on the night for Zach Edey, is your @FreddysUSA Dunk of the Game. pic.twitter.com/ULwBW5GSCo— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 8, 2022
The Boilermakers’ (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) junior center severely limited the Pride’s (6-3) effectiveness in the paint on the other end of the court, and allowed Hofstra just one offensive rebound all game.
“The fact that they only had one offensive rebound and it was a team rebound,” head coach Matt Painter said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a game where the opposing team has no individual with an offensive rebound — that’s really the separation in the game.”
Hofstra was outrebounded 43 to 20 in the game. 18 of Purdue’s rebounds came from Edey, who already had a double-double before halftime and finished the game with 23 points.
.@BoilerBall's @zach_edey is sizzlin' 🔥The star junior now has had a 𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲-𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 in three straight halves. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/MC81moMLLT— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 8, 2022
Ethan Morton had two blocked shots in the early going and locked down his man in iso-situations. The junior guard had the team’s first 3-pointer of the night, one of two 3’s dished out on a second-chance Edey board.
Painter credits the team for its energy on defense, particularly in the first half. As for Morton’s blocks, he said it comes down to having an awareness of who’s driving the ball, and making sure everyone is rotating on defense.
The Pride’s leading scorer, Aaron Estrada did not play in the game due to an ankle injury he sustained in the George Mason game, according to Hofstra basketball’s Twitter. Estrada had 31 points in the overtime loss and averages 21.7 per game.
“Estrada is a fabulous player,” Painter said. “(Hofstra’s) gonna be really good. That's an NCAA Tournament team when you put Estrada back in.”
Caleb Furst contributed points in the paint, adding the most points behind Edey and Braden Smith. Both Furst and the freshman guard were 5 of 9 from the field and contributed six and five rebounds respectively.
“Playing with (Edey) just makes it easy on us,” Furst said. “He demands so much (defensive) attention, just the way he can pass out of the post, score, all those things. We just have to play off him, and we’ve been able to do that so far.”
Purdue kept its turnovers to a minimum for the most part, only committing one in the first half but ended the game with eight.
The team’s next game will be on the road in Lincoln, Nebraska for its next conference opponent. The game starts at 2:15 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.
GAME NOTES:
- Purdue improved to 9-0 with an 85-66 decision over Hofstra in front of Mackey Arena's 46th straight sellout crowd.
- Purdue is now 9-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 squad started 11-0. It marks the third time in the Painter era that Purdue has started at least 9-0 (14-0 in 2009-10; 11-0 in 2015-16).
- The win was Purdue's nation's-longest, 20th straight in non-conference, regular-season games. Purdue has gone two calendar years without losing a non-conference, regular-season game.
- The victory was Purdue's 18th straight non-conference home win, the fifth-longest streak in facility history.
- Purdue is 32-2 at Mackey Arena since the start of the 2020-21 season, winning its 13th straight home game with the win over Hofstra.
- Purdue is now 66-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season when scoring 80 or more points, having won 44 straight games when reaching 80 points.
- Purdue is 53-5 since the start of the 2017-18 season when making 10 or more 3-pointers in a game, including vs. Hofstra. The Boilermakers have won 23 straight games when reaching that mark.
- Purdue had five players score in double-figures for the second straight game.
- Purdue had 15 assists to one turnover in the first half, and finished with 20 assists against nine turnovers. Over the last two games, Purdue has 42 assists against 16 turnovers.
- Matt Painter won his 393rd game at Purdue, now needing seven wins to become the fifth Big Ten coach in league history to win 400 games at a Big Ten school.
- Zach Edey recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 23 points, 18 rebounds and 3 assists. Purdue is now 17-2 during his career when he records a double-double.
- Edey notched a 20-point game for the eighth straight game, now tied with Andrew Bogut for the longest 20-point streak for a player that stands at least 7-feet tall in the last 25 years.
- His eight-game, 20-point streak is the second-longest for a Purdue player in the last 50 years (Glenn Robinson – 19).
- Over the last two games, Edey has 54 points and 40 rebounds in 61 minutes, averaging 35.4 points and 26.2 rebounds / 40 minutes in that span. He has the same number of rebounds (40) as opponents do (40) in the last two games.
- Edey is now averaging 23.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.
- Braden Smith had 13 points with five rebounds and two assists.
- Caleb Furst had 12 points with six rebounds and two assists. Furst has 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 47 minutes over the last two games.
- Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a career-high 13 points, while connecting on two 3-pointers.
- Fletcher Loyer scored in double-figures for the fifth straight game with 10 points and five assists. Over the last three games, he is averaging 13.7 PPG and 5.7 APG, having 17 assists against one turnover.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report