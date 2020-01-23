When the words "Purdue" and "walk-on" are put in the same sentence, some think of fan-favorite senior guard Tommy Luce, but many do not know the stories behind Purdue’s other walk-ons, freshman forward Matt Frost and sophomore guard Jared Wulbrun.
Judging by his family tree, Frost was destined to become a Boilermaker. His family includes 11 alumni, two of whom are his siblings.
Frost grew up playing basketball in the state of Indiana. He knows how much basketball means to the people here, and he always knew he would one day get the chance.
"I knew (in) the beginning of high school. That's when I really started having dreams of playing at the next level," Frost said. "Then, I really started working hard."
Frost went on to have a decorated senior year at Columbus East High School, where he averaged 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He was named Republic Boys player of the year as well as All-Conference first team.
Even though he was productive on the court and earned high accolades, the Division I or II college offers did not follow. He would either have to attend a Division III school without much financial help, or he could choose to try and be a walk-on at Purdue.
"Only Rose-Hulman (College) and Anderson (College) looked at me, and they couldn't really give me any scholarship money," Frost said.
It's clear what path he decided to take, and Frost does not take this opportunity for granted.
"I would not be playing anywhere else if it was not for Purdue," Frost said. "This opportunity means the world to me."
When Frost gets those few opportunities to step on the Mackey floor, he makes the most of it.
"It's a little nerve-wracking at first, but to actually get on the floor and maybe do something, it’s a big deal," Frost said.
Besides basketball, Frost spends a lot of time with friends and family and is currently majoring in industrial management.
Wulbrun grew up in a completely different world. He has spent time in places all over the country, because his father, Jeff Wulbrun, is a basketball coach.
"I've lived in four different states, so I kind of have a feel for a lot of different areas," Wulbrun said.
As a teenager, he grew up in California. His father landed a job at Stanford as an assistant coach, so he spent a lot of time in the warm weather of Palo Alto, California.
"Weather wise, from California, it makes me miss home a little more, but it's been great here," Wulbrun said.
Since Wulbrun's dad is often busy coaching, he is not always available, but his dad helps in every way he can.
"We talk basically every day," Wulbrun said. "Just going over what we do here and what they do at Stanford. Basketball is a big part of our relationship."
While at Palo Alto High School, Jared was a team captain and led his team to back-to-back semi-final appearances, but he points to his sophomore year as the moment he knew he could play at the next level.
"I put my mind to it my sophomore year of high school," Wulburn said. "I quit playing other sports and focused on basketball."
Since he wanted playing time out of high school, he attended California Lutheran University, a Division III college, but he wanted to be on a bigger stage.
"After that experience, I realized I wanted to be a walk-on at a bigger school," Wulbrun said. "I was ready to be a part of something bigger than myself, and I love it here."
Wulbrun ended up becoming a walk-on here at Purdue and is studying organizational leadership, but he wants to follow in his father's footsteps.
"I want to be a coach like my dad," Wulbrun said. "Once I graduate from here, I will be a graduate assistant and work my way up the coaching ladder as quickly as I can."