The impact of Purdue’s home loss to No. 13 Penn State on Tuesday night is a drop of four spots in the NCAA’s NET Rankings to No. 30.
The second conference home loss of the season and third overall, as well as the team’s 14-11 overall record likely puts the Boilermakers on the tournament bubble once again.
According to Bracketresearch.com, Purdue is tied for sixth in the Big Ten with four Quad 1 wins and tied for third in Quad 1 losses with eight. Furthermore, the Boilers are 3-2 in Quad 2 games, 3-1 in Quad 3 and 4-0 in Quad 4.
Bracketresearch.com gives Purdue a 0.80 “score” in Quad 1-4, which ranks it 10th among the 14 conference teams. Maryland has the highest “score” at 1.96 followed by Penn State with 1.88. Ohio State, Purdue’s next opponent, has a 1.09 score and is 4-6 in Quad 1, 3-2 in Quad 2, 3-1 in Quad 3 and 6-0 in Quad 4.
The Quad system analyzes each team’s schedule and results and places more emphasis on neutral and true road game wins.
According to Bracketresearch.com, the bracket matrix is used by the NCAA along with other metrics including NET, Kenpom, Jeff Sagarin, BPI (an ESPN metric), SOS (strength of schedule), SOR (strength of record) and Quadrant records.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm says he has Purdue “barely hanging on (to an NCAA Tournament bid).”
Further Palm said, “In the 26 years that I have been doing this, only one team got an at-large bid that has fewer than four games above .500. That team was Georgia in 2001, they played an in-state schedule that no one will match. However, the strength and schedule of the Big Ten this year might get a team that is three games over, Purdue is probably one of those teams but Wisconsin is probably a better candidate, Minnesota they can get there perhaps.”