For the fourth straight week, the Purdue men’s basketball team is ranked No. 3 in the nation.
The Boilermakers (12-1) have been in that same ranking since being No. 1 for just one week.
The Top 5 teams remained the same in this week’s AP Top 25 for the third straight week. They include: Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA in that order. Other Big Ten teams in this week’s poll include: No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 23 Wisconsin. Other teams receiving votes this week in the AP Poll include Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.
The USA Today/Coaches Poll has the same Top 5 as AP. Ranked Big Ten teams include No. 10 Michigan State, No. 12 Ohio State and No. 23 Wisconsin. Illinois and Minnesota received votes, too.
The NCAA Net Rankings have a different Top 5. It has Baylor, Arizona, Houston, Gonzaga and LSU in that order. Purdue is No. 7 in that ranking.
Purdue returns to action at 7 p.m. tonight, when it hosts Wisconsin. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Purdue ranks in the Top 10 in seven categories among all 351 NCAA Division I teams. That includes:
• No. 2 in rebound margin at +14.4. Kentucky leads the nation with +16.9.
• No. 3 in field goal percentage at 51.6. Colorado State is best at 53.0.
• No. 4 in scoring offense at 87.2 points per game. Arizona leads with 89.5.
• No. 5 in 3-point field goal percentage, making 41.1 percent. South Dakota State leads that category at 44.0 percent.
• No. 7 at assists per game at 18.8. Arizona is the nation's best at 21.3.
• No. 8 in scoring margin at +21.2. Arizona leads the nation at +25.5.
• No. 9 in total assists at 245. Utah State has the most with 276.
The Boilermakers also have some individuals who are among the Top 50 in NCAA's Rankings. They include:
• Zach Edey leads the nation in field goal percentage, hitting 72.8 percent of his shots.
• Trevion Williams is No. 20 in field goal percentage at 61.0 percent.
• Sasha Stefanovic is No. 18 in assists-to-turnover ratio at 3.0.
• Williams is No. 31 in total rebounds with 118.
• Williams is No. 32 in double-doubles with five this season.
• Stefanovic is No. 33 in 3-point shooting, hitting 43.8 percent of his attempts.
• Williams is No. 38 in offensive rebounds, grabbing 3.08 per game.