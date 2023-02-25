Students crowded the corridors trying to get a glimpse of the game they paid for.
The Purdue and Indiana University 2023 rematch brought in a crowd that Mackey Arena’s bleachers couldn’t contain.
Landmark event staff stopped students at the upper bowl gate entrances, keeping them from getting into the student section.
Grace Wagner was particularly disappointed.
“We’re a part of Paint Crew, which means we get guaranteed seats,” the junior in the College of Agriculture said. “I showed up an hour and a half earlier, and there were no seats left.”
Fans were in line outside of Mackey as early as 7 a.m.
Sophomore Ashlynn Oliger got to Mackey at 4 p.m. and was able to get in the student section but had a bad experience with the tight crowd.
“Someone spilled beer all over my head, and my hair was crusty,” Oliger said. “I felt like I was going to throw up.”
Oliger leaned against a pole and shook her head.
“This game is so important to me, and I’m so nervous right now,” Oliger said.
Alex Colburn and Evan Yoder didn’t get beers spilled on them, but weren’t happy nonetheless.
“We’re really just frustrated. It’s our last year and we paid for seats and we can’t even watch” Colburn, a senior in the College of Engineering, said.
“I saw IU people & old people but they’re not getting kicked out of the student section,” Yoder, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, said. “It just sucks, you know.”
Many of these students in the upper bowl were either a part of Paint Crew or bought student tickets for $30.
It wasn’t just the corridors to the student section that were blocked with rejected ticket holders. At any given time, there were groups of people standing at gate entrances around the arena.
Jennifer Amazon, the mother of an IU student, said she spent $300 per ticket and brought her entire family to this game.
“There’s 28 in a row, and we couldn’t even sit in them,” Amazon said. “I was basically sitting on top of a stranger’s lap.”
Amazon chose to watch the game from the corridors instead of being crowded in a small space.
Class of 2001 Purdue alumna Karen Arthur comes from generations of Boilermakers.
“This game is very important to me and my entire family,” Arthur said.
She married an IU alumnus and converted him, she said.
“My brother was Purdue Pete in ‘96, so we’re big Purdue fans,” Arthur said.
Arthur said she spent more than she’s willing to admit on tickets.
“There was no room in our row, so I was standing up and the people behind us started yelling at me,” she said. “One of them even told security that I didn’t have a ticket, so then I had to basically sit on my husband’s lap. I was just so overwhelmed in there, I needed to come out for some air.”
Dan Mangeri and his parents said they had the same problem. They spent $150 per ticket, and felt too crowded in their seats.
“Her back started hurting, and there really was just no room so now we’re watching the game from here,” the junior in the College of Engineering said.
Senior Catie Gilhooly in the College of Liberal Arts said she had a more pleasant experience watching the game from the corridor.
“Everyone was very nice about it,” Gilhooly said, “and I even made friends with the guards.”