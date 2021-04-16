Purdue men's basketball recruit Caleb Furst won the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball award Friday afternoon, two weeks after winning the Indiana boy's basketball Class 2A State Championship.
Furst is the first Purdue recruit to win the award since Caleb Swanigan in 2015, and the 14th overall.
Fellow Purdue recruit Trey Kaufman-Renn came in second in the Indiana Mr. Basketball voting.
Kaufman-Renn helped lead Silver Creek High School to the Indiana Class 3A championship two weeks ago. He is the No. 1 recruit in Indiana for the 2021 class; Furst is No. 2.
Furst also joins Indiana Miss Basketball winner Jayla Smith in Purdue's 2021 recruiting class, the third time Purdue recruits have won in both categories since the Miss Basketball award was established in 1976.