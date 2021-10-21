Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and senior forward Trevion Williams were named to the CBS Sports preseason All-America third team Wednesday afternoon.
Purdue is one of three teams to have two players on the CBS list alongside UCLA and Gonzaga, a statement from the team said. There are four other Big Ten players represented in the preseason teams: Illinois guard Kofi Cockburn made first team and Ohio State forward EJ Liddell, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis filled out the second team.
The list also features players from national championship runner-up Gonzaga, UCLA, Oral Roberts and historical powers Kansas and Duke.
Ivey was named to the Big Ten's postseason All-Freshman team for his breakout performance over the second half of his debut season. He averaged nearly 7 more points per game over the last six games of the season than his to-date season average, a statement from the team said. His 26 points in Purdue's first-round loss in the NCAA tournament were the second-most ever by a Big Ten freshman in their debut, the statement said.
Williams was a first team All-Big Ten selection last year and a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award for his 15.5 point, 9.1 rebound and 2.3 assist per game season performance. He earned 11 double-doubles on the season, the statement said.
The men's basketball team season tips off Nov. 4 in an exhibition game against Indianapolis in Mackey Arena. The regular season begins Nov. 9 against Bellarmine in Mackey.