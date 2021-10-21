3/6/21 Indiana, Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams, Brandon Newman

Junior forward Trevion Williams and freshman guard Jaden Ivey help up redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman. No. 23 Purdue defeated Indiana for the ninth time in a row on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and senior forward Trevion Williams were named to the CBS Sports preseason All-America third team Wednesday afternoon.

Purdue is one of three teams to have two players on the CBS list alongside UCLA and Gonzaga, a statement from the team said. There are four other Big Ten players represented in the preseason teams: Illinois guard Kofi Cockburn made first team and Ohio State forward EJ Liddell, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis filled out the second team.

The list also features players from national championship runner-up Gonzaga, UCLA, Oral Roberts and historical powers Kansas and Duke. 

Ivey was named to the Big Ten's postseason All-Freshman team for his breakout performance over the second half of his debut season. He averaged nearly 7 more points per game over the last six games of the season than his to-date season average, a statement from the team said. His 26 points in Purdue's first-round loss in the NCAA tournament were the second-most ever by a Big Ten freshman in their debut, the statement said.

Williams was a first team All-Big Ten selection last year and a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award for his 15.5 point, 9.1 rebound and 2.3 assist per game season performance. He earned 11 double-doubles on the season, the statement said.

The men's basketball team season tips off Nov. 4 in an exhibition game against Indianapolis in Mackey Arena. The regular season begins Nov. 9 against Bellarmine in Mackey.

