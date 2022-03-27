Purdue may have pushed past the cold weather but couldn’t get past an early deficit to Illinois Sunday afternoon.
The Boilermakers (18-15) lost to the Illini (13-12) 9-4 in the second game of the Boilermaker’s Big Ten opening series.
Illinois scored first in the second inning off of a run batted in single. Despite Purdue needing just one out to get out of the inning, Illinois hit an RBI double to bring home another runner and place runners on second and third.
A hit snuck between the third baseman and the foul line, getting into the outfield and allowing two more Illini runs. Despite having thrown three complete game shutouts on the season, senior pitcher Alex Echazaretta came off the mound in the second inning. A ground out ended the inning with a 4-0 Illini lead.
Illinois hit a two RBI double to go ahead 6-0 in the third inning. A line drive went over the glove of senior shortstop Rachel Becker, allowing another run and extending the Illinois lead to 7-0.
After giving up four runs in the first two innings, Echazarreta came to the plate looking to put her team back in the game. She hit a double in the second inning and advanced to third, but was left stranded at the end of the inning.
Becker hit a double in the bottom of the third to place runners on second and third. The hit extended her hitting streak to five games.
Illinois walked senior outfielder Rylee Platusic to load the bases. Echazaretta came back to the plate and hit a grand slam to left field to cut the Illini lead down to 7-4.
This was Echazaretta’s second consecutive home run after hitting one in the first game of the series.
“We practice so much, just like seeing the ball, hitting, and just taking hacks on first pitch strikes,” Echazaretta said after the game Sunday. “My mindset going in is to see a really good pitch and just hit it.”
The game was temporarily paused after the third inning due to cold weather, but resumed 45 minutes later.
“We’re a Big Ten school,” head coach Boo de Oliveira said after the game. “This is kind of what we have to expect to play in early in the spring.”
Purdue got two runners on base in the bottom of the fourth, but a groundout took away the chance to tie.
Illinois didn’t waste its opportunity with runners in scoring position and hit an RBI single through the middle of the Purdue infield to increase the lead to 8-4.
The Boilermakers left another runner stranded on base in the fifth inning, leaving freshman second baseman Jade Moy behind on third base.
An RBI single by Illinois in the top of the seventh made the score 9-4, putting the Boilers’ comeback further out of reach.
In their final chance to comeback in the bottom of the ninth, the Boilermakers got two runners on base but were unable to do further damage.
In the first game of the series on Friday, Purdue defeated the Illini 5-3 in its home opener.
Becker wasted no time, taking the first pitch of the game deep for a home run.
Echazaretta pitched the entire game and didn’t give up any runs until the final inning. On top of her pitching performance, she hit a home run in the first inning.
Illinois threatened the Purdue lead in the seventh inning, having already scored three runs and loading the bases. Echazaretta struck out the batter to secure the win for the Boilermakers.
“We live for those (situations),” Echazaretta said after the game Sunday. “We love the pressure. I just went in there and I was like, none of these girls are going to touch the ball. And then, even if they did, I knew my defense was going to play defense for me.”
The last game of the series, scheduled to be played after the second game commenced, was canceled Sunday evening due to the cold.