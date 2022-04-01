The Purdue softball team heads to the east coast for its first conference series on the road after a split 1-1 series against the Illinois Fighting Illini to open Big Ten conference play last weekend.
The Boilermakers (18-16, 1-1 Big Ten) will take on Penn State (19-13, 1-2 Big Ten) in a three-game weekend series at the Nittany Lion Softball Park in State College, Pennsylvania.
The third game of the Illinois series was canceled Sunday due to cold temperatures in West Lafayette, giving the team some extra days of rest before going on the road.
Purdue head coach Boo DeOliveira said the team embraces a resting period, and that it gives the team more time to fine tune things that can be worked on.
“We actually like when we don’t have midweek games,” DeOliveira said., “It allows our pitchers to get a little extra rest and gives us time to watch more film.”
In the two games against the Fighting Illini, Purdue senior infielder Rachel Becker led the team, scoring a combined four hits and four runs (one being a homerun) in the series.
DeOliveira commented on how humble of a leader Becker has become this season and explained that while she has a lot of eyes on her because of her skills, she puts in work and plays hard every day.
“She is an amazing player and one of the best in the country,” she said “She’s become an amazing, vocal leader on the team this year and really embodies what a Boilermaker student athlete should be.”,
Penn State is coming off of a 5-1 win Tuesday over Bucknell where four different players scored runs. However, Purdue has had a long recent winning history against the Nittany Lions, going 13-2 since 2012.
In their last meeting in February 2021, now Purdue sophomore centerfielder Kiara Dillon hit a huge triple leading to a huge RBI from utility now senior utility player Rylee Platusic that helped propel the Boilermakers to a 3-0 win.
DeOliveira described Dillon as a huge scoring threat every time she gets on base. When she does get on base, he said, she puts the team in a position to score a lot of RBIs and runs.
“She gets on base quite a bit, DeOliveira said, She draws balks, she draws bunts, she gets hits, and she’s fast so she can steal bases.”
With some cold temperatures on the horizon again this weekend, the team feels prepared. DeOliveira was extremely impressed at how well the team played against Illinois in such cold weather and feels confident about her team playing in a similar environment.
“Our team feels really confident in our offense and leaving the last series feeling good is always a step in the right direction,” DeOliveira said.
The first game of the three-game series will be on Friday at 6 p.m. in State College, PA. A TV network for this game has not yet been determined.