3/5/22 Indiana, Students cheering

Students cheer as the Purdue men's basketball team takes to the court ahead of their final regular season game as they take on Indiana on Saturday. 

 David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Purdue Athletics announced the men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season Thursday afternoon.

The Boilers will play IU, like it will against six other Big Ten opponents, twice. The first match will be in Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Feb. 4, then they'll play again on Feb. 25 in Mackey Arena. 

The first four games of the season will be at home, starting Nov. 2 against Truman State. Purdue then has a road trip to Portland for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament against West Virginia, either Gonzaga or Portland State and a third team that's to be announced.

The conference schedule starts on Dec. 4 against Minnesota at Mackey and runs until March 5 against the Illinois.

The women's basketball team schedule, whose Big Ten play starts against Michigan State one day later than the men's, was released yesterday.

Here's the full men's basketball schedule (with times, if known):

Nov. 2: Truman State

Nov. 8: Milwaukee

Nov. 11: Austin Peay

Nov. 15: Marquette (Gavitt Games)

Nov. 24: 10 p.m., vs. West Virginia (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon)

Nov. 25: Gonzaga/Portland State (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon)

Nov. 27: TBA (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon)

Nov. 30: at Florida State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 4: Minnesota

Dec. 7: Hofstra

Dec. 10: at Nebraska

Dec. 17: vs. Davidson (Indy Classic)

Dec. 21: New Orleans

Dec. 29: Florida A&M

Jan. 2: Rutgers

Jan. 5: at Ohio State

Jan. 8: vs. Penn State (at Palestra in Philadelphia)

Jan. 13: Nebraska

Jan. 16: at Michigan State

Jan. 19: at Minnesota

Jan. 22: Maryland

Jan. 26: at Michigan

Jan. 29: Michigan State

Feb. 1: Penn State

Feb. 4: at Indiana

Feb. 9: Iowa

Feb. 12: at Northwestern

Feb. 16: at Maryland

Feb. 19: Ohio State

Feb. 25: Indiana

March 2: at Wisconsin

March 5: Illinois

Tags

Recommended for you