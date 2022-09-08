Purdue Athletics announced the men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season Thursday afternoon.
The Boilers will play IU, like it will against six other Big Ten opponents, twice. The first match will be in Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Feb. 4, then they'll play again on Feb. 25 in Mackey Arena.
The first four games of the season will be at home, starting Nov. 2 against Truman State. Purdue then has a road trip to Portland for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament against West Virginia, either Gonzaga or Portland State and a third team that's to be announced.
The conference schedule starts on Dec. 4 against Minnesota at Mackey and runs until March 5 against the Illinois.
The women's basketball team schedule, whose Big Ten play starts against Michigan State one day later than the men's, was released yesterday.
Here's the full men's basketball schedule (with times, if known):
Nov. 2: Truman State
Nov. 8: Milwaukee
Nov. 11: Austin Peay
Nov. 15: Marquette (Gavitt Games)
Nov. 24: 10 p.m., vs. West Virginia (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon)
Nov. 25: Gonzaga/Portland State (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon)
Nov. 27: TBA (Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon)
Nov. 30: at Florida State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 4: Minnesota
Dec. 7: Hofstra
Dec. 10: at Nebraska
Dec. 17: vs. Davidson (Indy Classic)
Dec. 21: New Orleans
Dec. 29: Florida A&M
Jan. 2: Rutgers
Jan. 5: at Ohio State
Jan. 8: vs. Penn State (at Palestra in Philadelphia)
Jan. 13: Nebraska
Jan. 16: at Michigan State
Jan. 19: at Minnesota
Jan. 22: Maryland
Jan. 26: at Michigan
Jan. 29: Michigan State
Feb. 1: Penn State
Feb. 4: at Indiana
Feb. 9: Iowa
Feb. 12: at Northwestern
Feb. 16: at Maryland
Feb. 19: Ohio State
Feb. 25: Indiana
March 2: at Wisconsin
March 5: Illinois